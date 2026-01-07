403
Burkina Faso’s Government Thwarts Coup Plot Targeting President
(MENAFN) Burkina Faso’s authorities announced late Tuesday they had disrupted an alleged coup attempt targeting President Capt. Ibrahim Traore, accusing former transitional leader Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba of masterminding the plan.
Security Minister Mahamadou Sana told a state broadcaster the operation, scheduled for Saturday, was stopped “thanks to the professionalism of the intelligence services.”
According to Sana, the scheme involved assassinations of senior military and civilian figures, beginning with an attempt to kill Traore either “at close range or by planting explosives at his residence.”
“After this action, there was to follow an operation to put the drone base out of service, and a ground military intervention by external forces,” he said.
The minister identified Damiba as the principal suspect, alleging he organized funding, recruited participants, and directed both soldiers and civilians. Sana said troops were tasked with forming operational cells, while civilians were expected to mobilize support once the military takeover began.
“We will make available to the media the confession videos taken from the hearings of some key actors,” Sana added.
He confirmed arrests were underway and pledged that suspects would face prosecutors and the “full force of the law.” Sana urged citizens to remain calm, stressing the situation was under control.
Reports of the alleged plot circulated on social media Saturday, prompting crowds to rally in defense of national institutions.
Traore seized power on Sept. 30, 2022, ousting Damiba, who himself had toppled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore just eight months earlier amid escalating insecurity.
