UK Confirms Opening of Palestinian Embassy in London
(MENAFN) Britain formally confirmed Tuesday the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the state of Palestine, marking the opening of a Palestinian embassy in London as regional tensions intensify over humanitarian access to Gaza.
Hamish Falconer, British minister for the Middle East, delivered a parliamentary briefing outlining critical developments across multiple conflict zones, emphasizing Britain's recognition strategy aimed at preserving two-state solution prospects.
"The UK formally recognized Palestine last Autumn to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people," Falconer told lawmakers.
"We welcome the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the state of Palestine, and I can confirm the establishment of a Palestinian embassy in London today," he added.
Addressing the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Falconer acknowledged marginal improvements in aid delivery while condemning persistent blockages that continue strangling relief operations.
"More trucks are entering Gaza, and this is very welcome. But right now, key crossings are closed, convoys are being turned back, medical and shelter supplies are blocked, and NGOs are being banned," Falconer stated.
Britain joined nine additional nations in condemning restrictions imposed on humanitarian organizations, with Falconer declaring Israel's actions indefensible.
"The Peace Plan cannot work if NGOs are shut out. Israel's decision to ban 37 of them is unjustifiable," he said.
The minister exposed absurd contradictions in Gaza's import regulations, revealing luxury items flow more freely than survival essentials.
"This means, perversely, it is currently easier to get cigarettes and luxury goods into Gaza than the basic medicines and shelter that people so desperately need," Falconer explained.
Iran, Yemen and Syria
Regarding developments in Iran, Falconer reported protests had entered their ninth consecutive day following severe currency devaluation that sparked nationwide demonstrations.
"We are disturbed by reports of violence against those who are courageously exercising their right to peaceful protest," he said, adding that the UK was urging Iran to protect fundamental freedoms, including access to information and communication.
"We will continue to work with partners to hold Iran to account for its rights record," he said.
On Yemen, Falconer expressed support for diplomatic momentum emerging in the country's southern regions.
The minister endorsed Yemen's president's dialogue appeals, Saudi Arabia's offer to facilitate negotiations, and the UAE's de-escalation demands. "A swift diplomatic resolution will best serve the Yemeni people," he said.
Falconer characterized transformations in Syria over the past year as substantial, noting the Syrian government's commitments to addressing security challenges, joining the Global Coalition Against Daesh and promising chemical weapons stockpile elimination.
"In my engagements with the Syrian government, I have heard directly a commitment to build a Syria for all Syrians," he said, adding that stability in Syria was firmly in the UK's national interest.
The minister reaffirmed Britain's active membership in the coalition combating Daesh (ISIS), pledging continued counterterrorism operations.
"The UK will continue to do what is necessary to prevent a Daesh resurgence, to support Syria's stability and protect UK national security," Falconer confirmed.
