Saudi-Backed Coalition Launches Airstrikes in Yemen
(MENAFN) A Saudi-backed military alliance launched preemptive airstrikes in southern Yemen early Wednesday after a key political figure refused to board a plane bound for Saudi Arabia, escalating tensions within the country's fragmented leadership.
The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognized government, targeted positions in Al-Dhale governorate following what officials described as a deliberate no-show by Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of the Southern Transitional Council (STC).
"Following coordination with the legitimate government and National Shield Forces, the Coalition Forces conducted a limited preemptive strike at (0400) to disable those forces and thwart what Aidarous al-Zubaidi was aiming to accomplish, conflict escalation and spread into Al-Dhale Governorate," coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki declared in an official statement.
The strikes came after al-Zubaidi was given a 48-hour ultimatum Sunday to fly to Saudi Arabia for urgent consultations with Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi and coalition leadership regarding aggressive actions by STC-linked forces in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah regions, the statement revealed.
Despite confirming his intention to attend Tuesday's scheduled talks, al-Zubaidi never boarded the Yemenia Airways flight from Aden, even after the aircraft sat delayed on the tarmac for hours.
"During this time, information was made available to the legitimate government and the coalition that Aidarous al-Zubaidi has mobilized a large military force, including armored and combat vehicles, heavy and light weapons and munitions," Al-Malki said.
