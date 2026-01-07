403
Colombia’s FM Fires Back at Trump Threats Targeting President
(MENAFN) Colombia has lodged a formal diplomatic protest with Washington following explosive allegations from President Donald Trump, who accused Colombian leader Gustavo Petro of narcotics trafficking, the nation's top diplomat revealed Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio disclosed during a press briefing that Bogotá dispatched an official complaint and scheduled urgent talks with US chargé d'Affaires John McNamara to deliver a "(diplomatic) note, rejecting these insults, threats" targeting President Petro.
The minister emphasized Petro's legitimate electoral mandate, declaring that "an offence against the president is an offence to our country and a disregard for all the democratic processes that we have carried out."
Villavicencio's statement followed Trump's pointed verbal assault against the Colombian head of state, in which the US president leveled unsubstantiated drug trafficking charges.
During exchanges with journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump indicated receptiveness to potential action against Colombia, stating a possible operation "sounds good to me."
The US leader characterized Colombia as a "very sick" nation governed by a "sick man," alleging without corroborating proof that Petro was actively "making cocaine and selling it to the United States."
Trump warned that Petro "is not going to be doing it very long."
President Petro has categorically rejected Trump's accusations, maintaining he has never participated in narcotics trafficking operations.
