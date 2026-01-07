403
Ukraine Secures Post-War Military Support from France, UK
(MENAFN) Ukraine, France, and the United Kingdom formalized a Declaration of Intent on Tuesday outlining multinational troop deployments designed to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, reconstruction efforts, and long-term strategic stability following the establishment of a peace accord, according to a news agency.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer affixed their signatures to the agreement during a ceremony in Paris.
The trilateral accord emerged after a gathering of the Coalition of the Willing, which convened leadership from multiple European nations. The session also included White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.
In remarks delivered after the coalition meeting, Zelensky emphasized that concrete frameworks for security assurances protecting Ukraine have already been thoroughly developed.
Meanwhile, Starmer explained the declaration establishes juridical foundations enabling allied nations' military personnel to operate within Ukrainian territory once a peace settlement takes effect.
