Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute Expands Catheter Ablation Access For Los Angeles Heart Rhythm Patients

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A clean, modern medical examination room featuring a professional treatment table with white medical paper, a sleek white leather sofa, and a matching chair. A digital wall monitor displays a detailed anatomical illustration of a human heart, set against light green walls and a large window with privacy blinds."Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute expands heart rhythm treatment access in Los Angeles under Dr. Eli Simsolo's leadership, offering comprehensive care for atrial fibrillation and other cardiac conditions at their West LA facility.

The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute has announced expanded availability of catheter ablation for individuals experiencing irregular heart rhythms across the Los Angeles area. The clinic, located at 8631 West 3rd Street in West Los Angeles, now offers expanded scheduling and improved access to specialized heart rhythm treatments for patients dealing with various cardiac conditions.

Dr. Eli Simsolo leads the practice's clinical team in delivering comprehensive care for those affected by heart rhythm disorders. The expansion responds to growing demand from patients seeking specialized cardiac care within the Greater Los Angeles region.

Advanced Treatment Options for Heart Rhythm Disorders

Heart rhythm abnormalities affect millions of Americans annually, with many seeking specialized intervention from a cardiac electrophysiologist to manage their conditions effectively. The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute provides multiple treatment pathways for patients experiencing irregular heartbeats, including both medication management and procedural interventions.

Conditions such as atrial fibrillation represent some of the most common cardiac rhythm disturbances treated at the facility. Patients experiencing symptoms like palpitations, shortness of breath, or fatigue may benefit from evaluation by specialists trained in identifying and treating these conditions.

The clinic's comprehensive approach includes thorough diagnostic assessment, personalized treatment planning, and ongoing monitoring to ensure optimal outcomes for each individual. This patient-centered model has positioned the practice as a trusted resource for those navigating heart rhythm challenges.

Specialized Expertise in Cardiac Electrophysiology

Dr. Eli Simsolo brings extensive training and experience in managing complex heart rhythm disorders. As a cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Simsolo has dedicated his career to helping patients understand their conditions and explore appropriate treatment options tailored to their specific medical needs.

The practice specializes in treating various forms of atrial fibrillation, including both paroxysmal and persistent presentations. Patients receive individualized attention throughout their care journey, from initial consultation through post-procedure follow-up.

Beyond rhythm management, the clinic also addresses related concerns such as stroke risk reduction and quality of life improvement for those living with chronic cardiac conditions. This holistic approach considers the broader impact of heart rhythm disorders on daily activities and long-term health.

Comprehensive Procedural Capabilities

The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute offers a full range of interventional procedures for heart rhythm management. These include pacemaker implantation for patients with slow heart rates, defibrillator installation for those at risk of dangerous arrhythmias, and various specialized ablation techniques targeting specific rhythm disturbances.

Treatment options extend to atrial flutter ablation, ventricular tachycardia management, and premature ventricular contraction reduction. Each procedure is carefully selected based on the patient's unique clinical presentation, medical history, and treatment goals.

The facility also provides Watchman device implementation for eligible patients seeking alternatives to long-term blood thinner therapy. This minimally invasive option has become an important tool for reducing stroke risk in select individuals with atrial fibrillation.

Patient-Focused Clinical Environment

The practice has cultivated a welcoming atmosphere where patients feel comfortable discussing their health concerns. Mary-Elena, RN, brings over 20 years of nursing experience to the team, providing gentle care and a calming presence for anxious patients navigating cardiac procedures.

Alexis Malcor serves as a clinical assistant, ensuring smooth daily operations and assisting with various patient care functions. The long-tenured staff creates continuity of care that patients appreciate when managing chronic conditions requiring ongoing monitoring.

Office hours run from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, allowing working professionals to schedule appointments that fit their schedules. The clinic can be reached at (310) 746-5335 for consultation requests or to discuss treatment options with the medical team.

Addressing Growing Demand for Heart Rhythm Care

The expansion of services comes at a time when awareness of cardiac rhythm disorders has increased significantly. More individuals are recognizing symptoms that warrant evaluation by a cardiac electrophysiologist, leading to earlier diagnosis and intervention.

Atrial fibrillation diagnoses have risen steadily over recent decades, partially due to improved detection methods and an aging population. The condition affects heart function and carries associated risks that benefit from expert management and appropriate therapeutic intervention.

By enhancing treatment access, the Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute aims to serve more patients throughout Los Angeles County who might otherwise face extended wait times or travel significant distances for specialized cardiac care. The central West Los Angeles location provides convenient access for residents across the metropolitan area.

Commitment to Evidence-Based Cardiac Care

Treatment protocols at the clinic align with current medical guidelines and emerging research in cardiac electrophysiology. Dr. Eli Simsolo stays current with evolving treatment strategies and technological advancements that may benefit patients with rhythm disorders.

The practice emphasizes shared decision-making, ensuring patients understand their options and participate actively in choosing treatment paths that align with their values and lifestyle preferences. This collaborative approach has contributed to high patient satisfaction and positive clinical outcomes.

For individuals experiencing symptoms suggestive of heart rhythm abnormalities or those seeking a second opinion on existing cardiac conditions, the Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute offers consultative services to assess appropriate next steps. Information about scheduling and services is available through the clinic's contact line.