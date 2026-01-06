Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Professor of Economics, University of Alberta
Mesbah Sharaf is an economist and a Full Teaching Professor at the University of Alberta. His research lies at the intersection of fintech and digital payments, financial inclusion and socioeconomic inequality, economic development, and macroeconomic policy, with a particular focus on the Gulf and emerging economies. He has published widely on digital finance, energy, sustainability, and development economics. His work aims to inform evidence-based policy and practical decision-making

Experience
  • –present Professor of Economics, University of Alberta, Canada
Education
  • 2012 Concordia University, Montreal, Canada, Ph.D. of Economics
Professional Memberships
  • Research Fellow at Economic Research Forum (ERF)

