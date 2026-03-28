Enemy Strikes Maternity Hospital And Residential Area In Odesa, Child Among Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has once again struck the city's civilian infrastructure. In the Primorsky district, a strike on the roof of a maternity hospital was recorded. Fortunately, the staff and patients managed to take shelter," the message reads.

Additionally, as a result of a drone attack, partial destruction was recorded between the fourth and fifth floors of a high-rise building.

The blast wave damaged windows in buildings across various parts of the district.

In addition, residential buildings caught fire in the private sector.

Serhiy Lysak later provided additional information.

“According to the latest data, seven people were injured. Two of them are in serious condition. A child is among the injured,” he wrote on his Telegram channe l.

In the Prymorsky district, damage to three educational institutions was also reported. In the Khadzhibey district, a high-rise building was hit, with no casualties.

Drone destroys private home inregion, one injured, possible person trapped under rubble

According to updated data, there are now ten known casualties, Serhiy Lysak reported later.

An emergency response headquarters has been set up in Odesa's Peremoha Park to assist people.

Emergency and municipal services are working on the ground.

As reported by Ukrinform, Odesa came under a massive“Shahed” attack overnigh t.