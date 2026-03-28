Roche Is Getting A Supercomputer. Why That's A Big Deal

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Pharma companies are racing to acquire microchips and achieve the most powerful AI capacity in the industry. Experts say it's encouraging for future drug development but bottlenecks remain. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Explainer: why Roche's supercomputer is a big deal This content was published on March 26, 2026 - 12:08 7 minutes

From innovative treatments to unequal access to medicine, I cover health topics and keep an eye on Switzerland's Health Valley. I'm Swiss-Turkish, and have a background in communications, journalism and photography. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I covered technology and health at Euronews, and my work has been featured in international outlets including Fayn Press, Mediapart, Le Temps and Times of Malta.

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Swiss drug manufacturer Roche announced last week that it would expand its collaboration with semiconductor giant Nvidia and become the pharmaceutical company with the largest graphics processing unit (GPU) footprint across the industry. GPUs are microchips made of semiconductors that can handle large calculations simultaneously, making their compute capacity key to complex AI models.

Roche's deal comes on the back of a multi-year research collaboration struck in November 2023 between its American subsidiary Genentech and Nvidia. Both companies had vowed to accelerate new drug discoveries and delivery thanks to a next-generation AI platform.

The deal comes as pharma companies race to integrate AI into their workflows and drug development. Two other pharma giants, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, made similar announcements in the past 18 months. These cross-industry mega-deals matter as they indicate which drug manufacturer will have the most powerful AI capacity in the coming years.

“Computer chips, and GPUs in particular, are the hottest commodity right now. Everybody wants to get their hands on Nvidia chips,” said Christian Hein, an independent consultant in AI in biopharma and healthcare, with previous work experience at Novartis and Amgen.

What's in the deal?

The agreement will boost Roche's semiconductor arsenal, which is set to reach over 3,500 cloud-based and physical GPUs – the largest capacity ever announced by a single pharmaceutical company.

Roche's GPUs will be set up across Europe and the United States and serve what Nvidia calls an AI factoryExternal link, a data centre“specifically optimised for artificial intelligence workloads”. The AI factory will support the drug developer's R&D, manufacturing, diagnostics, digital pathology and digital health units.

Roche acquired GPUs from Nvidia's latest product range Blackwell, which the semiconductor company claims is the largest GPU ever built. Blackwell microchips have 2.5 times more transistors and are up to 30 times more efficient than those from the previous range, called Hopper, released in 2022. Roche expects its new microchips to be running in the second half of 2026, and believes its AI factory will be in full gear by early 2027.

As is customary with commercial deals, financial details weren't disclosed by either of the companies. Although Nvidia likely sells the circuits in bulk, when the model was first announced in March 2024 CEO Jensen Huang said Blackwell chips would costExternal link between $30,000 (CHF23,700) and $40,000 per unit. Roche didn't disclose its AI budget, but a spokesperson said the manufacturer viewed“the AI Factory as a critical, long-term strategic investment in Roche's future”.

Is Roche's deal better than its competitors'?

While silicon, the most common material for the basis of chips, might not be rare, four minerals central to its conductivity are dependent on China and Russia. On top of geopolitical risks, the race for AI supremacy is also putting intense pressure on demand and turning GPUs into rare resources. The semiconductor market was valued at $775 billion in 2024 and could reach $1.6 trillion by 2030, according to recent McKinsey estimatesExternal link.

In May 2024, clinical biotech firm Recursion said it completed the largest supercomputer in pharmaceutical history, with 504 Hopper GPUs. But it was beaten to the title less than six months later by a Danish supercomputer from Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, which used 1,528 of the same chips. A year later, in October 2025, Eli Lilly announced“the world's largest, most powerful AI factory”, with 1,016 Blackwell Ultras. By the time Roche's new AI factory is operational, Nvidia will have already launched a new range of processorsExternal link.

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