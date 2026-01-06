Climate Crisis: Africa's Forests Sound A Global Alarm

A new study published in Scientific Reports has raised a stark warning: Africa's forests, once vital absorbers of carbon, have shifted into net emitters between 2010 and 2017. This reversal marks a dangerous turning point in the global climate crisis, with profound implications for biodiversity, atmospheric stability, and international climate goals.

The numbers tell the story

Recommended For YouUAE economic expansion set to scale new highs in 2026 All you need to know about 'Parasakthi', starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela

. Africa lost nearly 106 billion kilograms of forest biomass every year during the study period.

. This decline translated into 200 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually - equal to the output of a mid-sized nation such as the Netherlands.

. The hardest-hit regions include the Congo Basin, Madagascar, and West Africa, where deforestation, mining, and shifting agriculture are accelerating forest loss.

Why forests became carbon sources

Forests turn from sinks to sources when tree loss outpaces regrowth. The study identifies key drivers:

. Deforestation that strips away carbon-absorbing capacity.

. Agricultural fires and wildfires, responsible for nearly one-fifth of emissions.. Mining and shifting cultivation, which destroy vegetation cover.

. Soil degradation, releasing stored carbon as organic matter breaks down.

Why it matters

Africa's forests have long been guardians of the planet's climate. Their decline now threatens:

. More than 10,000 plant and animal species with extinction.

. The livelihoods of over 100 million people who depend on forest resources.

. Global climate pledges, including the Paris Agreement and net-zero ambitions by 2050.

Consequences already felt

. Global CO2 levels surpassed 420 ppm in 2024 - the highest in human history.

. Rainfall patterns are shifting, with Congo Basin decline linked to reductions of up to 8% in some regions.

. Climate resilience is weakening, leaving ecosystems and communities more vulnerable to shocks.

A global context

Africa's 200 million tons of annual forest emissions may represent just 0.5% of global totals, but the danger lies in the loss of forests' natural role as carbon sinks. This compounds the global burden and undermines pathways to carbon neutrality.

An urgent call

Researchers stress immediate action:

. Stronger forest protection laws and enforcement.

. Large-scale reforestation, with studies showing that restoring 1.2 million hectares annually could reabsorb 50 million tons of carbon.

. Empowering local communities and Indigenous peoples in sustainable land management.

. Integrating forest protection into climate finance and COP30 negotiations.

Beyond offsetting

Carbon offsets rely on forests' ability to absorb emissions. Yet without real reductions, offsets risk becoming“greenwashing.” Protecting Africa's forests must not serve as a license for continued fossil fuel expansion. Instead, it must anchor a comprehensive strategy that places emission reduction at its core.

(The writer is chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and former UAE minister of climate change and environment)