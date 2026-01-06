UAE: Hundreds Gather For Funeral Prayers After 4 Young Brothers Die In Car Crash

Hundreds gathered to offer their condolences as tears flowed and heartfelt embraces were shared at the funeral prayers for the four brothers who died in a car crash on Saturday. The young siblings were laid to rest side by side at Al Qusais Cemetery.

The boys' bodies arrived from the Abu Dhabi morgue to Al Shuhada Masjid near Al Qusais cemetery around 3pm. The Janazah, or funeral prayer, took place after the Asr prayers in the early evening. During the sermon, before the prayer, the imam of the mosque said that the death was a test from God. He also reminded those gathered of the Islamic belief that children who die before they reach puberty go to Heaven.

People gathered outside the mosque, with some waiting since noon to pay their respects. Some were neighbours, others were parents from the children's school, and many did not know the family but wanted to offer prayers during this difficult time.

Some members of the extended family flew in from neighbouring countries to attend the burial. One of them said the mother of the children was only informed about the death of her four sons on Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the day, the bodies of the four boys, ranging between the ages of 5 and 14, were washed and shrouded by Awqaf officials and family members at the Abu Dhabi central morgue. After a Janazah there, the boys' bodies were transported back to the hospital so that the mother could see them. The father, who was also in hospitalised due to injuries, asked to be discharged and arrived from Abu Dhabi in time for the prayer and burial in Dubai.

The accident

The boys were traveling with their parents, sister, and housemaid in a car, heading home to Dubai when the accident happened. They had just visited the Liwa festival, and the crash took place around 4am near Ghantoot. A family member said the car hit a median and flipped twice before stopping.

Three of the boys, aged 14, 12, and 5, died at the scene along with their housemaid. The 7-year-old passed away later at the hospital on Monday evening. The housemaid's body was sent back to India on Monday.

The mother and the only surviving sibling, a 10-year-old girl, are still in the hospital recovering from their injuries. Family members said the mother has a serious shoulder injury and her leg is in a cast.

The family, originally from Kerala in southern India, plans to return home soon, according to relatives.“Unfortunately, the daughter's passport expired last month, so we are trying to expedite the process of renewing it,” said a social worker.