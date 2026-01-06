My Boost Celebrates 1,000 User Milestone, Reinforcing Role As Leading Tool For Purchasing Social Media Followers In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid user growth strengthens My Boost's position as Europe's leading follower purchase tool for 2026, with more than 1,000 satisfied customers

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2026 approaches, My Boost, a Swiss company specializing in digital growth solution, confirms its leadership in the European market. Operating under the My Boost brand, the company today announced that it has surpassed 1,000 satisfied customers, further cementing its position as a key player in follower and social interaction purchase tools.







My Boost Best Tool for Purchasing Social Media Followers

Based in Cham (Canton of Zug), My Boost has established its platform as a benchmark for secure social media growth. Already recognized as a top choice in France, the solution is now expanding its footprint across Europe, covering major platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter).

“Preparing for 2026 with a base of 1,000 loyal customers is a strong indicator of the robustness of our model,” said My Boost management.“This figure represents more than sales-it reflects the renewed trust of creators and companies who have chosen efficiency and security for their visibility strategy.”

Exclusive offer for readers

As part of its 2026 growth strategy, My Boost is extending an exclusive benefit to readers. Use the promotional code MAJOR at checkout to receive an immediate 40% discount on eligible services available on the platform.

A 2026 strategy focused on authenticity and security

In a sector often criticized for a lack of transparency, My Boost stands out through a strict ethical approach that will remain at the core of its 2026 strategy. The company's commitment is clear: deliver interactions exclusively from real, active user accounts, ensuring sustainable growth with minimal risk for customer accounts.

Key pillars of the My Boost 2026 offering include:



100% Real & Active: followers and likes sourced from authentic accounts

Account Security: alignment with social platforms' policies and algorithms

Anti-Loss Guarantee: a commitment to maintaining acquired results

Total Transparency: no hidden subscriptions, clear pricing Responsive 24/7 Support: continuous assistance via an intelligent chatbot and dedicated support

A diverse customer base driving European growth

The base of 1,000 customers highlights the versatility of the My Boost solution. It ranges from independent content creators and influencers to SMEs seeking to strengthen brand credibility, as well as digital agencies.

According to My Boost internal data, impact is fast: customers report visible results and a significant improvement in social proof within 24 to 72 hours after service activation.

Multichannel expansion and continuous innovation

For 2026, My Boost is accelerating its multichannel rollout. Beyond Instagram, its historical channel, the platform is strengthening integrated solutions for TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube. This strategy addresses audience fragmentation and the growing need for brands to maintain a coherent omnichannel presence.

“Creators can no longer rely on a single platform. Our vision for 2026 is to provide a unified ecosystem that enables growth management on every front,” said a company representative.

Ethical commitment and long-term vision

My Boost reiterates its categorical refusal to sell bots or artificial interactions, a practice still common among certain low-cost competitors. This premium positioning centered on quality and durability forms the foundation of the company's reputation and its leadership trajectory for the year ahead.

About My Boost

My Boost is a Swiss technology company based in Cham, Canton of Zug. Specializing in social media growth solutions, it provides follower and interaction purchase tools based on real, active accounts, aligned with digital security standards. My Boost supports creators, brands, and companies in building visible, credible, and sustainable communities across Europe.

