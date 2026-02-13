Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan A Milestone For Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 mark an important milestone in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister, who inaugurated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, in the national capital, said the new buildings reflect the country's commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress.

"Today we all are witnessing a new history being made... This day of 13th February is witnessing a new beginning in India's development journey... Today, we are all entering Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan with the resolve to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'. We have the divine blessings of achieving our goals," he said.

From Symbols of Subjugation to People's Aspirations

PM Modi said that after independence, many important decisions shaping the nation's future were made, and key policies were developed within buildings such as the South Block and North Block. He said it is important to remember that these structures were originally built as symbols of the British Empire.

"The intention behind their construction was to reinforce British dominance and keep India in a state of subjugation for generations," he said. The Prime Minister said Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan have been built to fulfil the aspirations of the people of India.

Consolidation of Key Government Offices

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Modern Facilities for Enhanced Governance

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralized reception facilities. These features will foster collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being, an official release said.

It said for decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments.

The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities, the release said.

Sustainable and Green Infrastructure

Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes. These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Safety and Security

The building complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors. (ANI)

