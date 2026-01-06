ASUS Honored With Eight CES 2026 Innovation Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASUS recognized for pioneering innovations in AI, sustainability, creative technologies, and more

KEY POINTS



Remarkable achievement: ASUS earns eight CES® 2026 Innovation Awards, highlighting its impact across computing and intelligent design

Across-the-spectrum wins: Award categories include Computer Hardware & Components, Sustainability & Energy Transition, AI, Gaming & eSports, Imaging, and Computer Peripherals & Accessories

AI-powered, sustainable innovation: Zenbook DUO boosts productivity with AI, while Zenbook S14 showcases energy-efficient, eco-conscious design Redefining gaming and content creation: ROG monitors and ProArt tools enable immersive gameplay and professional-grade content production









LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that eight of its products have been honored with CES® 2026 Innovation awards, recognizing ASUS leadership and innovation across a diverse range of products. Award categories include Computer Hardware & Components, Sustainability & Energy Transition, AI, Gaming & eSports, Imaging, and Computer Peripherals & Accessories. These awards acknowledge the success of the ASUS Design Thinking approach, and ongoing efforts to advance computing, sustainability, creative solutions, and AI innovation across various segments.

" Being="" recognized="" with="" these="" CES="" 2026="" Innovation="" awards="" is="" a="" testament="" to="" our="" drive="" to="" create="" technology="" that="" empowers="" everyone,="" everywhere,"="" said="" S.Y.="" Hsu,="" ASUS="" Co-CEO.="" "We="" are="" building="" an="" end-to-end="" AI="" experience="" while="" advancing="" innovation="" across="" computing,="" gaming,="" creative="" tools,="" and="" sustainability,="" delivering="" solutions="" that="" make="" a="" meaningful="" impact="" across="" diverse="" areas="" of="" />

High-performance systems: empowering work, creativity, and play

In the Computer Hardware & Components category, which includes all desktop and notebook computer systems and internal components, two ASUS laptops and one motherboard won awards. By combining faster processing, intelligent AI features, and reliability, these products turn complex tasks into seamless, productive experiences, empowering professionals, creators, and gamers.

ASUS Zenbook A16TM chassis provides durability against wear, scratches, shocks, and smudges. Powered by up to an 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme Processor with an 80 TOPS NPU, it delivers blazing CPU and graphics performance, advanced AI capabilities, and extended battery life.

Designed for creators on the move, the limited-edition ProArt GoPro Edition

The ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial

Green future: innovation meets sustainability

In the Sustainability & Energy transition category, which highlights products designed to deliver high performance while minimizing environmental impact, one ASUS laptop won an award. By empowering users with energy-efficient design, innovative engineering, and durable materials, ASUS products provide reliable performance and immersive features while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

ASUS Zenbook S14® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 Processor and ambient cooling to minimize noise. Its all-metal body features a high-tech CeraluminumTM ceramic lid in nature-inspired colors, blending elegance with durability. CeraluminumTM is an innovative, new, eco-friendly process applied to aluminum, developed by ASUS to enhance material strength without harming the environment. This advanced treatment uses low voltage and requires minimal energy in production and is fully recyclable, resulting in an environmentally-friendly solution that's both durable and sustainable. It features a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display that delivers immersive visuals and a four-speaker audio system that provides rich, powerful sound. The Zenbook S14 brings together AI-powered performance, sleek design, and sustainable innovation in one sophisticated package.

Artificial intelligence for smarter, everyday experiences

In the Artificial Intelligence category, which highlights products that help users automate computing tasks more efficiently and seamlessly, one unique ASUS laptop won an award. By harnessing intelligent AI capabilities, ASUS solutions simplify complex workflows, enhance multitasking, and deliver smoother, more responsive experiences.

ASUS Zenbook DUO® CoreTM Ultra X9 processor with up to a 50 TOPS NPU and 45W TDP, it delivers smooth multitasking, light gaming, and advanced AI capabilities with efficient cooling. Despite a larger 99 watt-hour battery, the laptop weighs just 1.65kg - 5% smaller than previous models - while offering comprehensive I/O options and military-grade durability. Versatile modes - i.e., Dual-screen, Desktop, Laptop, and Sharing - are managed via ASUS ScreenXpert, and a sleek kickstand with a detachable Bluetooth® keyboard enhances both productivity and style. Zenbook DUO demonstrates how intelligent design and AI integration can transform modern computing experiences.

Gaming & esports: immersive experiences for players and fans

In the Gaming & eSports category, one ROG monitor won an award. ROG designs products that take gameplay and competitive performance to the next level for players, fans, and organizers. ASUS ROG is currently the No.1 OLED gaming monitor brand globally by market share, underscoring the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual performance and competitive gaming excellence.

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-WTM True Black 500 certification, 99.5% DCI-P3 coverage, and true 10-bit color - brings every frame to life with incredible depth and precision. OLED Care Pro with a smart Neo Proximity Sensor ensures long-term panel protection, while ROG Gaming AI enhances visibility, contrast, and accuracy for competitive play. Equipped with DisplayPortTM 2.1a, HDMI® 2.1, and an integrated tripod socket, this monitor offers versatility for gaming, streaming, and content creation.

Creator tools for imaging and content creation

In the Imaging category, one ASUS monitor won an award. By combining advanced displays with leading-edge technologies and software, ASUS monitors empower creators to bring their vision to life while helping streamline workflows.

The ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA27USD features a 4K UHD QD-OLED panel with 99% DCI-P3 coverage for vibrant, accurate color reproduction and a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth, fast rendering and precise quality checks. It delivers exceptional HDR experiences with inky blacks, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and true 10-bit color depth. Supporting multiple HDR metadata formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR-10 and HLG, it works seamlessly with Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS professional hardware calibration software. Featuring a built-in colorimeter, the monitor offers automatic self-calibration to maintain color accuracy. Versatile connectivity options include a 12G SDI, dual ThunderboltTM 4 ports with up to 96-watt Power Delivery and daisy-chaining, HDMI ports, and a built-in USB hub, allowing creators to connect an entire workstation from production to post-production. The display's adaptable stand and wraparound hood enable precise positioning and reduce reflections, ensuring comfort and confidence even in bright studios or outdoor environments.

Precision accessories for seamless workflows

In the Computer Peripherals and Accessories category, one ASUS ProArt tool won an award. By offering seamless connectivity, precise control, and versatile compatibility, ASUS peripherals simplify tasks, streamline workflows, and enhance overall computing efficiency. From high-precision calibrators to intuitive control tools, ASUS solutions empower users to work smarter and maintain their systems effortlessly.

The ProArt CaliContrO MCA02

NOTES TO EDITORS

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at