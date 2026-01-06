JXEPC Launches Next-Generation DC Submerged Arc Furnace

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the global metallurgical industry grapples with the dual challenges of processing low-grade, multi-element complex ores and meeting increasingly stringent decarbonization targets, technological innovation in equipment has become a decisive driver of industrial upgrading. Recently, JXEPC(Jianxin Technology Co., Ltd.), a leading provider of metallurgical technologies and EPC services, officially unveiled its next-generation direct current (DC) submerged arc furnace solution. With notable breakthroughs in energy efficiency, operational flexibility, and metallurgical performance, the new technology is poised to reshape smelting processes across sectors such as nickel, chromium, ferroalloys, and industrial silicon.



Addressing Core Industry Challenges with Clear Technical Advantages

Conventional alternating current (AC) submerged arc furnaces often encounter persistent bottlenecks when handling complex feedstocks, including uneven bath agitation, suboptimal thermal efficiency, high electrode consumption, and significant impacts on power grids. JXEPC's newly launched DC submerged arc furnace fundamentally rethinks this paradigm. By adopting a distinctive single-electrode configuration integrated with advanced rectification and control systems, the solution optimizes heat and mass transfer within the furnace from the ground up.

Detail:

According to JXEPC's technical specialists, the competitive edge of this technology is reflected in three key dimensions:

1. Outstanding Energy Efficiency

DC power supply eliminates skin effects and inductive losses associated with alternating magnetic fields in AC systems. As a result, the power factor is substantially improved, and effective electrical energy utilization can increase by more than 15% compared with traditional AC furnaces-translating directly into lower energy consumption per ton of product.

2. Exceptional Operational Flexibility

Through precise regulation of current and voltage, the DC furnace achieves smoother molten bath agitation and a more uniform temperature profile. This enables flexible processing of a wide spectrum of raw materials, from high-grade concentrates to low-grade, compositionally complex ores, allowing producers to respond more effectively to fluctuating market conditions.

3. Enhanced Metallurgical Performance

A stable high-temperature environment combined with a controllable reducing atmosphere contributes to higher recovery rates of target metals while suppressing the volatilization of harmful elements. The result is improved consistency in final product quality and greater overall process reliability.

4. Turning Innovation into Tangible Sustainability Gains

JXEPC's offering extends far beyond a single piece of equipment. The DC submerged arc furnace is positioned as a central pillar within the company's broader“green metallurgy” solution portfolio. It can be seamlessly integrated with JXEPC's proprietary waste heat recovery systems, intelligent control platforms, and high-efficiency off-gas treatment units, delivering a fully integrated, low-carbon, and high-performance solution from raw material charging through to final product output.

“Innovation, as we see it, must deliver real and measurable value to our clients,” said JXEPC's R&D Director when discussing the new technology.“This DC submerged arc furnace was developed to help our partners improve resource efficiency while simultaneously addressing the twin pressures of cost control and environmental compliance. It is not merely a smelting unit-it is a practical embodiment of our ESG commitment and a key enabler for the industry's journey toward carbon neutrality.”

Proven in Global Projects, Empowering the Future of Smelting

JXEPC reports that its DC submerged arc furnace technology has already been successfully deployed in large-scale ferroalloy projects in the Middle East and integrated nickel resource utilization projects in Southeast Asia. Operational data from these installations demonstrate that, while ensuring stable production, the furnace plays a decisive role in reducing operating costs and strengthening product competitiveness.

Industry analysts note that JXEPC's next-generation DC submerged arc furnace aligns closely with the ongoing shift toward intelligent and green metallurgical operations. By offering a reliable technical pathway for processing increasingly complex mineral resources worldwide, the technology is widely expected to secure a leading position in future market competition.

About JXEPC (Jianxin Technology Co., Ltd.)

JXEPC is a globally recognized high-tech enterprise in the metallurgical sector, integrating R&D, engineering design, core equipment manufacturing, EPC project delivery, and operational services. The company possesses a portfolio of proprietary technologies ranging from HCl leaching and DC furnace design to hydrometallurgical nickel salt production. Committed to delivering efficient, safe, and sustainable full-value-chain solutions, JXEPC continues to advance metallurgical innovation and industrial upgrading worldwide, supported by its extensive project experience across countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.

