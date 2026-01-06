MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Corniche Capital, a leading opportunistic investor across private and public markets, today announced the continued advancement of its power-ready industrial real estate development strategy under the leadership of David Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital. The firm's strategic focus reflects accelerating demand for industrial assets capable of supporting artificial intelligence, automation, and increasingly power-intensive operations across the modern economy.

Corniche Capital's business activities are divided between real estate and private equity, with a core emphasis on identifying opportunities where infrastructure, technology, and capital requirements intersect. The firm's investment objective is to generate out-sized returns through a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by deploying equity and debt investments supported by rigorous analysis and creative deal structuring. This disciplined approach is designed to maximize returns while mitigating risk across varying market environments.

As industrial users continue to adopt advanced technologies and scale data-driven operations, power capacity and infrastructure flexibility have emerged as central determinants of asset performance. Corniche Capital's development strategy addresses these realities by integrating power considerations early in the planning and design process, ensuring that assets are positioned to meet both present and future operational requirements.

"Industrial real estate is no longer defined by four walls and a loading dock," said David Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital. "Tenants are increasingly evaluating assets based on power availability, grid connectivity, and the ability to scale infrastructure as their operations evolve. Development strategies must reflect that shift if assets are going to remain competitive over the long term."

Corniche Capital's real estate platform is centered on the development and operation of industrial properties designed to support power-intensive and technology-enabled uses. These assets are positioned to serve a broad range of tenants operating in logistics, advanced manufacturing, automation, and AI-driven industries, where reliable energy access and infrastructure resilience are mission critical. The firm views power readiness not as an optional feature, but as a foundational requirement for modern industrial development.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence has intensified demand for physical infrastructure capable of supporting high-density computing, automation systems, and electrified operations. This trend has placed increased pressure on energy grids and highlighted power availability as a limiting factor in many industrial markets. Corniche Capital's focus on power-aware site selection and infrastructure scalability is intended to address these constraints directly.

"Power constraints are increasingly influencing where and how industrial real estate gets developed," Ebrahimzadeh said. "Assets that anticipate those constraints, rather than reacting to them after the fact, are better positioned to deliver durable performance and long-term relevance."

Corniche Capital incorporates data-driven analysis into its development and asset management processes to enhance decision-making and capital allocation. By evaluating grid access, infrastructure capacity, and long-term energy considerations alongside traditional real estate metrics, the firm seeks to create assets that align with sustained structural demand rather than short-term cycles. This approach supports operational durability while improving the ability to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

The firm's real estate activities are complemented by its private equity platform, which targets investments aligned with similar long-duration themes. Corniche Capital evaluates opportunities across the capital stack, deploying flexible structures that balance income generation with strategic upside. This integrated investment model allows the firm to participate in value creation at both the asset and operating company level while maintaining a consistent focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Corniche Capital's emphasis on power-ready industrial development reflects a broader convergence between industrial real estate, energy infrastructure, and advanced technology. As automation, electrification, and AI adoption continue to accelerate, assets capable of supporting these systems are expected to command increasing strategic importance. Corniche Capital's leadership views this convergence as a defining characteristic of the next phase of industrial growth.

"Artificial intelligence is driving real demand for physical assets and energy infrastructure," Ebrahimzadeh said. "The future of industrial real estate belongs to properties that can support intelligent systems, higher energy loads, and operational flexibility. Corniche Capital is focused on building assets aligned with that future."





Under the leadership of David Ebrahimzadeh, Corniche Capital remains committed to disciplined execution and long-term value creation. By advancing development strategies that integrate power, technology, and infrastructure resilience, the firm continues to position its platform at the forefront of the evolving industrial real estate landscape, aligning capital with the fundamental forces reshaping the physical economy.

