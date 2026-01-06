403
IBM Unveils The Technologies Defining The Global And UAE Business Landscape In 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Fast decision-making will turn disruption into opportunity, with 63% of UAE executives saying economic and geopolitical volatility will create new business prospects for their organizations.
At least twice as many employees worldwide would embrace rather than resist greater use of AI by their employers in 2026.
Customers across the globe will hold AI accountable, with four in five inclined to trust a brand less if it intentionally concealed AI use.
Global AI resilience will require a local safety net, with 98% of UAE executives believing in the importance of factoring in AI sovereignty into their 2026 business strategy.
Quantum is the next frontier, with quantum-ready organizations worldwide three times more likely to belong to multiple ecosystems than their least ready counterparts.
