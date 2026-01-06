Sogeclair: Yearly Statement H2 2025 Relative To The Liquidity Contract Placed With Societe De Bourse Gilbert Dupont

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blagnac, France, January 06th 2026-5.35 pm Yearly Statement H2 2025 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1 142 Cash balance: €35 919,93 During the 2nd half 2025, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 12 988 equities €342 865,24 694 equities SALE 12 766 equities €335 681,23 618 equities

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:



Number of shares: 927 Cash balance: €42 925,44

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:



Number of shares: 3 606 Cash balance: €51,114.70

Purchase Sale Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 694 12 988 342 865,24 618 12 766 335 681,23 01/07/2025 6 157 4545,4 2 67 1943 02/07/2025 10 126 3630 3 26 751,2 03/07/2025 17 279 7838,7 6 75 2139,2 04/07/2025 5 64 1804,8 3 10 284 07/07/2025 11 210 5865,7 2 14 395,4 08/07/2025 13 270 7502,71 11 209 5854,01 09/07/2025 6 90 2482 3 23 639,4 10/07/2025 2 30 831 9 270 7519,1 11/07/2025 2 54 1498,6 8 172 4808,21 14/07/2025 1 14 389,2 26 606 17284,09 15/07/2025 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/07/2025 7 200 5810 0 0 0 17/07/2025 16 520 14957,28 4 421 12209 18/07/2025 20 296 8468,09 0 0 0 21/07/2025 0 0 0 16 242 7028,09 22/07/2025 12 188 5392,5 0 0 0 23/07/2025 0 116 3281,9 0 23 660,1 24/07/2025 8 134 3725,4 5 144 4034,4 25/07/2025 6 120 3353 3 31 871,2 28/07/2025 1 30 837 0 0 0 29/07/2025 5 66 1819 3 165 4594,61 30/07/2025 8 186 5164,61 0 0 0 31/07/2025 15 243 6582,8 2 8 218,2 01/08/2025 3 65 1688 3 140 3705 04/08/2025 3 39 1036,4 17 244 6533 05/08/2025 0 0 0 10 200 5449,6 06/08/2025 9 187 5041,41 6 119 3215,9 07/08/2025 9 71 1899,6 12 192 5232,5 08/08/2025 7 165 4527,01 0 0 0 11/08/2025 7 80 2190 0 0 0 12/08/2025 5 72 1969,8 1 8 219,2 13/08/2025 6 53 1446,4 2 23 630,2 14/08/2025 7 246 6706,01 11 430 11838,42 15/08/2025 4 110 3013 2 7 191,1 18/08/2025 4 17 461,1 2 86 2347,8 19/08/2025 7 76 2062,3 0 0 0 20/08/2025 5 85 2257,6 6 30 796,8 21/08/2025 9 163 4225,91 3 21 546,3 22/08/2025 5 115 2938 9 106 2716,6 25/08/2025 3 51 1302,4 24 594 15610,32 26/08/2025 7 105 2707,6 2 21 543,7 27/08/2025 8 122 3112,4 0 0 0 28/08/2025 4 57 1444,2 3 6 153 29/08/2025 8 107 2689,8 2 4 102 01/09/2025 16 290 7115,21 5 216 5148,79 02/09/2025 6 110 2619,4 5 28 671 03/09/2025 5 44 1049,1 5 81 1935,9 04/09/2025 6 84 2025,2 5 43 1042,5 05/09/2025 3 36 861,6 0 0 0 08/09/2025 13 172 4064,6 0 0 0 09/09/2025 8 80 1846,6 6 100 2297,9 10/09/2025 4 39 902,5 17 325 7640,39 11/09/2025 5 69 1645,1 8 320 7780,19 12/09/2025 0 0 0 13 363 9211,02 15/09/2025 4 41 1090,8 4 122 3355 16/09/2025 12 394 10214,8 8 154 4074,9 17/09/2025 9 132 3288,3 3 120 3004 18/09/2025 6 103 2546,4 3 100 2503 19/09/2025 0 0 0 14 185 4699 22/09/2025 7 101 2598 0 0 0 23/09/2025 3 130 3328 1 78 2004,6 24/09/2025 3 24 615,9 4 78 2012,2 25/09/2025 0 0 0 3 19 489,2 26/09/2025 1 7 178,5 0 0 0 29/09/2025 0 7 178,5 4 30 766,5 30/09/2025 10 201 5075,99 0 0 0 01/10/2025 10 160 3961,3 2 34 847,2 02/10/2025 7 105 2570 7 107 2657 03/10/2025 4 58 1538 21 308 7946,4 06/10/2025 11 295 7621,3 7 166 4378,9 07/10/2025 2 3 77,4 12 230 6023,49 08/10/2025 0 0 0 3 30 786 09/10/2025 0 0 0 1 78 2090,4 10/10/2025 0 0 0 5 100 2690 13/10/2025 1 92 2465,6 3 42 1135,2 14/10/2025 11 297 7983,81 0 0 0 15/10/2025 3 61 1626,9 5 80 2146,8 16/10/2025 4 46 1227,9 0 0 0 17/10/2025 29 499 12995,01 1 101 2595,7 20/10/2025 5 72 1820,8 7 130 3313,6 21/10/2025 0 0 0 33 619 16259,27 22/10/2025 14 236 6530,4 2 44 1227,6 23/10/2025 1 20 540 0 0 0 24/10/2025 0 121 3239,9 0 157 4222,59 27/10/2025 6 310 8441,49 8 222 6086,2 28/10/2025 23 291 7731,61 4 73 1975,3 29/10/2025 7 156 4056,2 11 155 4073,49 30/10/2025 9 163 4205,11 1 1 26,2 31/10/2025 5 76 1923,6 2 21 531,3 03/11/2025 5 60 1503 2 16 401,6 04/11/2025 0 0 0 11 183 4641,8 05/11/2025 1 12 307,2 11 299 7764,31 06/11/2025 8 105 2725 0 0 0 07/11/2025 15 245 6306,59 0 0 0 10/11/2025 7 133 3385,7 1 1 25,6 11/11/2025 1 6 151,8 1 7 177,8 12/11/2025 0 0 0 7 87 2204,8 13/11/2025 3 16 404,8 0 0 0 14/11/2025 3 80 2024 0 0 0 17/11/2025 4 26 655,2 6 276 7019,2 18/11/2025 3 40 1009 3 15 381 19/11/2025 10 159 3967,5 6 53 1335,9 20/11/2025 0 0 0 7 146 3613,4 21/11/2025 2 4 99,2 5 179 4453,11 24/11/2025 2 80 1980 4 12 298,9 25/11/2025 3 41 1017,8 7 179 4474,61 26/11/2025 5 162 4014,39 1 78 1942,2 27/11/2025 4 109 2688,2 3 60 1482 28/11/2025 4 48 1179 4 69 1699,9 01/12/2025 0 0 0 9 106 2627,9 02/12/2025 4 50 1242 0 0 0 03/12/2025 0 0 0 11 167 4195,31 04/12/2025 1 43 1087,9 4 8 203,2 05/12/2025 0 50 1261 0 0 0 08/12/2025 7 78 1963,9 0 0 0 09/12/2025 4 71 1790,1 4 148 3748,71 10/12/2025 5 305 7615 0 0 0 11/12/2025 7 117 2893,7 3 40 996,4 12/12/2025 3 54 1328,4 1 50 1250 15/12/2025 1 14 350 6 210 5275,1 16/12/2025 5 50 1263 2 20 506 17/12/2025 0 0 0 3 85 2133,5 18/12/2025 0 0 0 10 102 2569,5 19/12/2025 0 0 0 7 114 2903,5 22/12/2025 1 33 844,8 1 1 25,7 23/12/2025 1 11 280,5 5 58 1487,6 24/12/2025 2 54 1382,4 2 51 1305,7 29/12/2025 3 94 2401 2 52 1332,4 30/12/2025 4 84 2153,7 2 18 460,9 31/12/2025 2 50 1290 3 79 2030,3

