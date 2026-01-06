Sogeclair: Yearly Statement H2 2025 Relative To The Liquidity Contract Placed With Societe De Bourse Gilbert Dupont
|PURCHASE
|12 988 equities
|€342 865,24
|694 equities
|SALE
|12 766 equities
|€335 681,23
|618 equities
You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2025, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 927 Cash balance: €42 925,44
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
- Number of shares: 3 606 Cash balance: €51,114.70
Alexandre ROBARDEY
Chairman
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 –
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
ANNEXE
|Purchase
|Sale
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|TOTAL
|694
|12 988
|342 865,24
|618
|12 766
|335 681,23
|01/07/2025
|6
|157
|4545,4
|2
|67
|1943
|02/07/2025
|10
|126
|3630
|3
|26
|751,2
|03/07/2025
|17
|279
|7838,7
|6
|75
|2139,2
|04/07/2025
|5
|64
|1804,8
|3
|10
|284
|07/07/2025
|11
|210
|5865,7
|2
|14
|395,4
|08/07/2025
|13
|270
|7502,71
|11
|209
|5854,01
|09/07/2025
|6
|90
|2482
|3
|23
|639,4
|10/07/2025
|2
|30
|831
|9
|270
|7519,1
|11/07/2025
|2
|54
|1498,6
|8
|172
|4808,21
|14/07/2025
|1
|14
|389,2
|26
|606
|17284,09
|15/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16/07/2025
|7
|200
|5810
|0
|0
|0
|17/07/2025
|16
|520
|14957,28
|4
|421
|12209
|18/07/2025
|20
|296
|8468,09
|0
|0
|0
|21/07/2025
|0
|0
|0
|16
|242
|7028,09
|22/07/2025
|12
|188
|5392,5
|0
|0
|0
|23/07/2025
|0
|116
|3281,9
|0
|23
|660,1
|24/07/2025
|8
|134
|3725,4
|5
|144
|4034,4
|25/07/2025
|6
|120
|3353
|3
|31
|871,2
|28/07/2025
|1
|30
|837
|0
|0
|0
|29/07/2025
|5
|66
|1819
|3
|165
|4594,61
|30/07/2025
|8
|186
|5164,61
|0
|0
|0
|31/07/2025
|15
|243
|6582,8
|2
|8
|218,2
|01/08/2025
|3
|65
|1688
|3
|140
|3705
|04/08/2025
|3
|39
|1036,4
|17
|244
|6533
|05/08/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|200
|5449,6
|06/08/2025
|9
|187
|5041,41
|6
|119
|3215,9
|07/08/2025
|9
|71
|1899,6
|12
|192
|5232,5
|08/08/2025
|7
|165
|4527,01
|0
|0
|0
|11/08/2025
|7
|80
|2190
|0
|0
|0
|12/08/2025
|5
|72
|1969,8
|1
|8
|219,2
|13/08/2025
|6
|53
|1446,4
|2
|23
|630,2
|14/08/2025
|7
|246
|6706,01
|11
|430
|11838,42
|15/08/2025
|4
|110
|3013
|2
|7
|191,1
|18/08/2025
|4
|17
|461,1
|2
|86
|2347,8
|19/08/2025
|7
|76
|2062,3
|0
|0
|0
|20/08/2025
|5
|85
|2257,6
|6
|30
|796,8
|21/08/2025
|9
|163
|4225,91
|3
|21
|546,3
|22/08/2025
|5
|115
|2938
|9
|106
|2716,6
|25/08/2025
|3
|51
|1302,4
|24
|594
|15610,32
|26/08/2025
|7
|105
|2707,6
|2
|21
|543,7
|27/08/2025
|8
|122
|3112,4
|0
|0
|0
|28/08/2025
|4
|57
|1444,2
|3
|6
|153
|29/08/2025
|8
|107
|2689,8
|2
|4
|102
|01/09/2025
|16
|290
|7115,21
|5
|216
|5148,79
|02/09/2025
|6
|110
|2619,4
|5
|28
|671
|03/09/2025
|5
|44
|1049,1
|5
|81
|1935,9
|04/09/2025
|6
|84
|2025,2
|5
|43
|1042,5
|05/09/2025
|3
|36
|861,6
|0
|0
|0
|08/09/2025
|13
|172
|4064,6
|0
|0
|0
|09/09/2025
|8
|80
|1846,6
|6
|100
|2297,9
|10/09/2025
|4
|39
|902,5
|17
|325
|7640,39
|11/09/2025
|5
|69
|1645,1
|8
|320
|7780,19
|12/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|13
|363
|9211,02
|15/09/2025
|4
|41
|1090,8
|4
|122
|3355
|16/09/2025
|12
|394
|10214,8
|8
|154
|4074,9
|17/09/2025
|9
|132
|3288,3
|3
|120
|3004
|18/09/2025
|6
|103
|2546,4
|3
|100
|2503
|19/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|14
|185
|4699
|22/09/2025
|7
|101
|2598
|0
|0
|0
|23/09/2025
|3
|130
|3328
|1
|78
|2004,6
|24/09/2025
|3
|24
|615,9
|4
|78
|2012,2
|25/09/2025
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|489,2
|26/09/2025
|1
|7
|178,5
|0
|0
|0
|29/09/2025
|0
|7
|178,5
|4
|30
|766,5
|30/09/2025
|10
|201
|5075,99
|0
|0
|0
|01/10/2025
|10
|160
|3961,3
|2
|34
|847,2
|02/10/2025
|7
|105
|2570
|7
|107
|2657
|03/10/2025
|4
|58
|1538
|21
|308
|7946,4
|06/10/2025
|11
|295
|7621,3
|7
|166
|4378,9
|07/10/2025
|2
|3
|77,4
|12
|230
|6023,49
|08/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|786
|09/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|1
|78
|2090,4
|10/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|5
|100
|2690
|13/10/2025
|1
|92
|2465,6
|3
|42
|1135,2
|14/10/2025
|11
|297
|7983,81
|0
|0
|0
|15/10/2025
|3
|61
|1626,9
|5
|80
|2146,8
|16/10/2025
|4
|46
|1227,9
|0
|0
|0
|17/10/2025
|29
|499
|12995,01
|1
|101
|2595,7
|20/10/2025
|5
|72
|1820,8
|7
|130
|3313,6
|21/10/2025
|0
|0
|0
|33
|619
|16259,27
|22/10/2025
|14
|236
|6530,4
|2
|44
|1227,6
|23/10/2025
|1
|20
|540
|0
|0
|0
|24/10/2025
|0
|121
|3239,9
|0
|157
|4222,59
|27/10/2025
|6
|310
|8441,49
|8
|222
|6086,2
|28/10/2025
|23
|291
|7731,61
|4
|73
|1975,3
|29/10/2025
|7
|156
|4056,2
|11
|155
|4073,49
|30/10/2025
|9
|163
|4205,11
|1
|1
|26,2
|31/10/2025
|5
|76
|1923,6
|2
|21
|531,3
|03/11/2025
|5
|60
|1503
|2
|16
|401,6
|04/11/2025
|0
|0
|0
|11
|183
|4641,8
|05/11/2025
|1
|12
|307,2
|11
|299
|7764,31
|06/11/2025
|8
|105
|2725
|0
|0
|0
|07/11/2025
|15
|245
|6306,59
|0
|0
|0
|10/11/2025
|7
|133
|3385,7
|1
|1
|25,6
|11/11/2025
|1
|6
|151,8
|1
|7
|177,8
|12/11/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|87
|2204,8
|13/11/2025
|3
|16
|404,8
|0
|0
|0
|14/11/2025
|3
|80
|2024
|0
|0
|0
|17/11/2025
|4
|26
|655,2
|6
|276
|7019,2
|18/11/2025
|3
|40
|1009
|3
|15
|381
|19/11/2025
|10
|159
|3967,5
|6
|53
|1335,9
|20/11/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|146
|3613,4
|21/11/2025
|2
|4
|99,2
|5
|179
|4453,11
|24/11/2025
|2
|80
|1980
|4
|12
|298,9
|25/11/2025
|3
|41
|1017,8
|7
|179
|4474,61
|26/11/2025
|5
|162
|4014,39
|1
|78
|1942,2
|27/11/2025
|4
|109
|2688,2
|3
|60
|1482
|28/11/2025
|4
|48
|1179
|4
|69
|1699,9
|01/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|9
|106
|2627,9
|02/12/2025
|4
|50
|1242
|0
|0
|0
|03/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|11
|167
|4195,31
|04/12/2025
|1
|43
|1087,9
|4
|8
|203,2
|05/12/2025
|0
|50
|1261
|0
|0
|0
|08/12/2025
|7
|78
|1963,9
|0
|0
|0
|09/12/2025
|4
|71
|1790,1
|4
|148
|3748,71
|10/12/2025
|5
|305
|7615
|0
|0
|0
|11/12/2025
|7
|117
|2893,7
|3
|40
|996,4
|12/12/2025
|3
|54
|1328,4
|1
|50
|1250
|15/12/2025
|1
|14
|350
|6
|210
|5275,1
|16/12/2025
|5
|50
|1263
|2
|20
|506
|17/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|3
|85
|2133,5
|18/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|102
|2569,5
|19/12/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|114
|2903,5
|22/12/2025
|1
|33
|844,8
|1
|1
|25,7
|23/12/2025
|1
|11
|280,5
|5
|58
|1487,6
|24/12/2025
|2
|54
|1382,4
|2
|51
|1305,7
|29/12/2025
|3
|94
|2401
|2
|52
|1332,4
|30/12/2025
|4
|84
|2153,7
|2
|18
|460,9
|31/12/2025
|2
|50
|1290
|3
|79
|2030,3
Attachment
-
SOGECLAIR_yearly statement 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
