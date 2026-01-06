The Architecture Of The Two Holy Mosques

Step into the heart of Islamic history at the Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques Architecture. This is not just a museum; it is a 1,200-square-meter portal that transports you from the era of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through centuries of devotion to the grand Saudi expansions of today.

Since its debut in 1420 AH, the exhibition has blended historical soul with modern museum tech. Wander through galleries featuring rare manuscripts, stunning photographs, and intricate models that reveal the secrets behind the iconic minarets and domes of Makkah and Madinah. Whether you're a history buff or a curious pilgrim, the interactive displays offer a deep dive into how ancient artistry meets modern engineering to serve millions of visitors. It's more than architecture-it's a living bridge connecting generations of the Muslim world._SPA

Tags#architecture #culture #Heritage #Holy Mosques