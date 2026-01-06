MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Two Free Events with Astronaut Capt. Barry Wilmore and Ken Ham Launching Truth on January 11, 2026, at Truth Traveler Branson

Meet and Greet with Ken Ham and Capt. Barry Wilmore on January 12, 2026, at Truth Traveler Branson

Branson, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Truth Traveler, the new 5D virtual reality attraction and theater in Branson Missouri, presents two free events open to the public.

Launching Truth: On Sunday, January 11, 2026, discover how to think more biblically and apply the timeless truths of Genesis with teaching and encouragement from Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham. Joining Ken Ham in Launching Truth is retired astronaut Captain Barry Wilmore. On June 5, 2024, Captain Wilmore and crewmate Suni Williams launched aboard the Boeing Starliner spacecraft for its first crewed flight. Starliner docked at the International Space Station (ISS) after over a day in space, but the capsule's thrusters malfunctioned in the process. The world watched as what was meant to be an eight-day mission turned into nine long months in space. Launching Truth is a great opportunity for everyone of all ages to hear Captain Wilmore speak about his incredible experiences and faith.

Reserve your seats for this free event at . Event begins at 6:00pm; doors open at 5:00pm. Registration is required.

Meet and Greet with Ken Ham and Capt. Barry Wilmore: On Monday, January 12, 2026, come to Truth Traveler Branson for a meet and greet with Ken Ham and Captain Barry Wilmore. Captain Wilmore will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00, and Ken Ham will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at this free event. More information can be found at .

Truth Traveler Branson features a cutting-edge 5D virtual reality time-traveling adventure through pivotal moments of biblical history, culminating in Christ's birth, death, resurrection, and ascension. Visitors embark on a thrilling and inspiring journey complete with motion benches, haptics, and virtual reality goggles for a full sensory experience. Afterward, guests continue into a 1100-seat theater that currently features the original, laser-projected film, Fear Not. During this 15-minute production, witness the quiet yet spectacular moment when God stepped into history as Jesus Christ-a baby born to bring hope and salvation to the world. Truth Traveler Theatre also features special events like Launching Truth with Ken Ham and Barry Wilmore throughout the year.

Visitors to these two special events may order tickets to the Truth Traveler Branson 5D virtual reality experience with special code KH20 to receive 20% off adult and teen tickets. Order tickets early as seats fill up quickly at or by phone at 417-334-4500.

Truth Traveler Branson is located at the corner of W. 76 Country Blvd. and 1 Andy Williams Blvd. (formerly the Andy William Moon River Theatre) Branson, MO 65616

Answers in Genesis is an apologetics ministry dedicated to enabling Christians to defend their faith. Answers in Genesis is the ministry behind the world's leading Christian themed attractions, the Ark Encounter with a life-size Noah's Ark and the high-tech Creation Museum, both located in Northern Kentucky and visited by millions. There is also a Truth Traveler venue in Pigeon Forge, TN and at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY. Visit AnswersinGenesis, ArkEncounter, and CreationMuseum for more information.

Truth Traveler Branson - Press Kit:

Captain Barry Wilmore: Bio located here

Ken Ham: Bio located here

Media Contact

Cindy Merry: ..., 417-335-1225

