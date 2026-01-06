Swift Navigation Breaks The Autonomy Cost Barrier, Integrating High-Integrity GNSS With NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Swift's new Starling SAL Plugin for NVIDIA DriveWorks provides automotive OEMs and developers with a seamless, drop-in path to high-integrity, centimeter-accurate vehicle positioning.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a leader in high-precision GNSS technology today announced that it is collaborating with NVIDIA to enable a more scalable, cost-effective approach to autonomous driving by integrating the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform with Swift's globally referenced, centimeter-accurate GNSS positioning.

The Challenge: High-Cost Localization Stalls Autonomy at Scale

Mass-market autonomy has been hindered by reliance on expensive, compute-heavy optical sensors for absolute localization. This traditional approach drives up hardware costs and creates reliability failure points, particularly in the absence of clear lane markings or when rain, snow, or direct sunlight, blind optical sensors.

The Solution: Precise GNSS Offloads the Positioning Burden

Swift Navigation solves this by offloading absolute localization to the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) - such as GPS - sensor stack using the Swift Automotive SuiteTM. The Suite is a complete, modular software solution for safe, high-integrity precise vehicle localization that combines:

SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service: A cloud-based, ASIL-certified service that improves GNSS accuracy from several meters to centimeter level.Starling® Positioning Engine: Software that fuses raw GNSS data and corrections with inertial sensors (IMU) and wheel odometry to deliver high-integrity, centimeter-accurate positioning (PVT).

By entrusting lane-level positioning to Swift's high-precision stack, the vehicle's optical sensors are relieved of the absolute positioning burden. This allows the perception stack to be optimized for obstacle detection and immediate safety, significantly reducing overall system cost and complexity.

Native Integration with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform Accelerates Production

The integration is delivered through the new Starling SAL Plugin for NVIDIA DriveWorks. NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform is the industry-standard, end-to-end platform for software-defined vehicles, scaling from assisted to fully autonomous operation. DriveWorks, its comprehensive SDK, provides a unified Sensor Abstraction Layer (SAL) for seamless ingestion of data from all sensor types.

Swift's new plugin acts as a "drop-in" component within this architecture. Sitting between the vehicle's raw GNSS sensors and higher-layer software, such as that for localization, the plugin invisibly handles the complex mathematics of GNSS corrections and sensor fusion, outputting a clean, corrected position stream directly into the standard DriveWorks interface.

“We are removing the single biggest hurdle to widespread autonomy: the complexity and cost of localization,” said Holger Ippach, EVP of Product and Marketing at Swift Navigation.“By delivering Starling's natively integrated, high-integrity GNSS to NVIDIA DriveWorks, we are giving OEMs a direct path to globally referenced, lane-level positioning that is simple, scalable, and affordable.”

Key Differentiators

The collaboration and the Starling SAL Plugin unlock several key advantages for automotive OEMs leveraging the NVIDIA DRIVE platform:



Cloud-Native ASIL Safety: Skylark is the first ASIL-certified positioning service built entirely in the cloud, offering unmatched scalability and reliability at a lower cost than solutions reliant on physical data centers. Comprehensive Sensor Fusion: Starling Positioning Engine delivers robust, high-integrity positioning by fusing precise GNSS with IMU and wheel odometry, ensuring continuous, lane-level accuracy even in signal-challenged environments.



Plug-and-Play Precision: Developers no longer need to build localization stacks from scratch. High precision is toggled on simply by adding the Starling plugin to the DriveWorks configuration.



Hardware Independence: Because Starling is software-defined, NVIDIA customers can achieve high performance using a wide variety of mass-market GNSS receivers, rather than being locked into expensive, proprietary navigation units.

Pre-Validated Integration: The Starling plugin has been rigorously tested and validated within the DriveWorks environment. This eliminates the complex, months-long burden of validating custom sensor drivers and fusion algorithms, allowing engineering teams to focus immediately on high-level path planning and control.



Get Started

The Starling SAL Plugin for NVIDIA DriveWorks is available immediately. To upgrade your localization stack, visit:

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering reliable, affordable high-accuracy positioning to unlock autonomy and automation at scale. Its SkylarkTM Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters. Skylark powers more than 10 million vehicles and devices deployed by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, and IoT system integrators. Learn more about how Swift is building the infrastructure to enable a safer and more productive future at swiftnav.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT:...