CONTROLTEK Launches Smartpost ZTM, A Multi-Sensor Storefront Device Integrating RFID Powered By Zebra
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a leader in retail asset protection and technology integration, announced the launch of SmartPost ZTM the newest model in its SmartPostTM intelligent sensor platform - a modern, multi-technology solution that replaces fragmented systems with one unified, small-footprint device engineered for visibility, protection, and actionable insight. SmartPost ZTM delivers a smart, compact storefront sensor that integrates RFID powered by Zebra Technologies, AI on-edge vision, time-of-flight people counting, and EAS into one cohesive, data-driven device.
A Unified Approach to Retail Intelligence
Retailers today rely on a wide range of technologies: video surveillance, EAS for loss prevention, RFID for inventory accuracy, and people counting for customer insight. Each system typically operates on its own, requiring separate installations, interfaces, and analytics tools that create fragmentation and limit visibility.
SmartPostTM eliminates that complexity.
By unifying these capabilities into a single compact device, SmartPost ZTM simplifies infrastructure, reduces maintenance, and delivers actionable intelligence in real time.
“Retailers don't need more technology - they need smarter systems,” said Tom Meehan, CFI, CEO of CONTROLTEK.“SmartPost ZTM replaces hardware sprawl at the storefront with one intelligent sensor. The result is a cleaner and smaller footprint, greater efficiency, and faster access to the data that drives better decisions.”
Partnering with the Best in Class
SmartPost ZTM leverages Zebra Technologies' industry-leading RFID engine for item-level accuracy and real-time visibility.
“Partnering with Zebra provides the RFID accuracy and reliability needed to advance true sensor fusion at the storefront,” Meehan said.“SmartPost ZTM is the result of combining Zebra's proven technology with our multi-sensor platform to create a unified solution that improves visibility, enhances security, and supports smarter retail operations.
Key Features of SmartPost ZTM
.Unified Intelligence – Combines Zebra Technologies RFID, AI vision, EAS and time-of-flight people counting in one compact sensor.
.CONTROLSPANTM Software Platform – Delivers real-time visibility, analytics, and system control across every device.
.Compact Design – Minimal, modern footprint designed to complement any retail environment.
.Simplified Infrastructure – Replaces multiple systems with one unified solution, reducing cost and complexity.
.Actionable Insights – Provides real-time intelligence to improve security, efficiency, and customer experience.
SmartPost ZTM: One compact device that gives retailers visibility into what's happening in the store, strengthens security, enhances the customer experience, and delivers actionable intelligence at scale.
To learn more or schedule a demo, visit controltekusa/smartpost.
