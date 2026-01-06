Corvus Robotics Appoints Michael Mcspedon As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate US Growth And Enterprise Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran software sales executive to help scale all aspects of revenue generation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Robotics, a leader in deploying physical AI robotic systems for logistics and warehousing operations, today announced the appointment of Michael McSpedon as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). McSpedon brings deep enterprise sales and rapid revenue scaling expertise in supply chain and hardware-enabled software to Corvus Robotics and will lead its commercialization strategy as the company expands its recurring revenue footprint across Fortune 500 customers.

The appointment comes as demand for autonomous inventory management grows sharply for retail, manufacturing, and logistics companies across North America. Corvus Robotics' drones are deployed in more than 25 states, and trusted by dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies working to modernize their inventory operations with embodied AI. The Corvus OneTM autonomous inventory management system performs fully autonomous inventory audits in warehouses and has become a reliable inventory engine for teams that need accurate data with minimal disruption.

McSpedon joins Corvus following a distinguished career scaling enterprise technology companies through periods of rapid growth, including multiple successful exits. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Trustwell, a supply chain traceability company, leading the company through its successful acquisition. Previously, McSpedon was Chief Revenue Officer at Overhaul, a hardware-enabled supply chain visibility platform, where he helped grow annual recurring revenue from $15M to $82M while expanding the customer base by over 10x. Before that, he served as GM and Head of Sales at GlobalView Software, a physical commodities software company, leading revenue growth from $3M to over $120M ARR for its ETRM platform. McSpedon was also a top-performing Vice President of Sales at project44, a leading supply chain visibility platform for shippers, contributing to its rapid scale and market leadership among strategic accounts.

“Michael's track record of building scalable revenue engines and earning enterprise trust makes him the right leader to help Corvus grow,” said Jackie Wu, CEO of Corvus Robotics.“His experience across hardware-enabled software platforms and enterprise supply chain scale-ups aligns well with our expanding deployments and customer base.”

As Corvus scales, the company is strengthening the commercial structure required to support larger rollouts, faster customer onboarding, and deeper enterprise partnerships. McSpedon's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Corvus scales multiple form factors of autonomous systems, and transitions from early deployments to broader enterprise adoption.

“I'm excited to join Corvus as real-world physical AI adoption accelerates across national enterprise footprints,” said McSpedon.“Corvus's unique ability to quickly deliver operational value to customers while also being a data flywheel for robotics in real-world supply chain environments sets it apart. I look forward to partnering with customers and the Corvus team to accelerate adoption and support the company's next stage of growth.”

About Corvus Robotics

Corvus Robotics builds physical AI agents for large scale supply chain environments, enabling companies to understand and coordinate inventory operations in real time. Built in America, Corvus deploys infrastructure free autonomous drones that operate continuously inside active warehouses and manufacturing facilities at scale. Its spatial AI agents learn from real world deployments to improve models of space, inventory and supply chains. Through a Robots as a Service model, Corvus creates a data flywheel where deployments compound customer value and system intelligence over time, solving the hardest problems in physical AI including autonomy, reliability and real world deployment at national scale while supporting a more efficient and responsive physical economy.

