Al Al-Bayt University Selected For EU SEEDS Project To Boost Youth Skills

Mafraq, Jan. 6 (Petra) -- Al al-Bayt University announced Tuesday that it has been selected as one of the Jordanian universities participating in the regional "EUSEEDS" project, funded by the European Union under the "Interreg NEXT MED" program. The initiative aims to enhance employability, digital skills, and entrepreneurship among young people.The university said it will receive support to establish a specialized center that aligns higher education outcomes with labor market requirements through applied training programs, entrepreneurship support, and capacity-building initiatives for students and recent graduates.Al al-Bayt University emphasized that its participation reflects its commitment to academic and developmental responsibilities, seeking to empower youth and enhance their readiness to integrate into the labor market and actively contribute to the digital economy.