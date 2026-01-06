Petra Authority Rehabilitates 223 Dunums To Plant Juniper Trees

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Jan. 6 (Petra) Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Faris Breizat announced the rehabilitation of an area estimated at 223 dunums to restore juniper trees in the region, in cooperation with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).In a PDTRA statement issued on Tuesday, Breizat said the initiative is part of efforts to revive the region's natural ecosystems directly affected by climate change.For the first time in the Kingdom, he noted juniper trees are now planted in their original natural habitat within the southern Petra region.The first phase of the project aims to plant 700 juniper saplings, he stated, stressing that the initiative forms part of national efforts to protect biodiversity and enhance the resilience of ecosystems to address impacts of climate change.On its long-run goals, he said the project contributes to achieving environmental sustainability and preserving Petra's "unique" natural heritage, which reflects the authority's commitment to implementing sustainable environmental programs.Additionally, he said the project represents a "model of effective" cooperation between the PDTRA and specialized global organizations, which would protect and conserve natural resources for future generations.