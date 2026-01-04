403
Trump Takes Aim at Mexico, Colombia, Cuba After Maduro's Capture
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump delivered thinly veiled threats toward Mexico, Colombia, and Cuba following a US special forces operation that resulted in Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture.
Trump's remarks came Saturday as he mounted a defense of the Venezuela incursion, branding Maduro a "narco-terrorist." When pressed on ramifications for surrounding nations, Trump intensified his attacks on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a prominent Maduro supporter.
"He has cocaine mills, he has factories where he makes cocaine," Trump said, adding, "he does have to watch his ass."
The US commander-in-chief further indicated that Cuba is "going to be something we'll end up talking about," implying Washington seeks to "help the people" of this "failing nation," which he described as comparable to Venezuela.
"It's very similar in the sense that we want to help the people in Cuba, but we also want to help the people who were forced out of Cuba and are living in this country," he said.
Trump also declared that "something's going to have to be done with Mexico," alleging that narcotics syndicates effectively govern the country, while President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo remains "frightened" of them.
"They're running Mexico. I've asked her numerous times: 'Would you like us to take out the cartels?' 'No, no, no, Mr. President, no, no, no, please.' So we have to do something," he said in a phone interview with media earlier in the day.
Washington's military intervention has triggered sweeping international backlash, with all three governments condemning it as a violation of international law and a danger to regional security.
Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a forceful rebuke of the US action, declaring it "seriously jeopardizes regional stability," while emphasizing that Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a "zone of peace." Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel characterized the assault as "cowardly, criminal and treacherous" and demanded international condemnation. Colombia's President Petro voiced "deep concern" and reaffirmed his administration's rejection of "any unilateral military action."
