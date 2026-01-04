403
Belarusian President Says He Warned Putin of Assassination Plot
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has disclosed that he alerted Russian President Vladimir Putin to intelligence suggesting an assassination scheme targeting him before a scheduled 2023 BRICS summit in South Africa. The revelation came as Lukashenko addressed a recent Ukrainian drone strike on Putin's Novgorod Region compound.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported that Ukraine deployed 91 long-range unmanned aircraft against Putin's residence during the night spanning December 28–29, though no destruction occurred. Kiev has rejected the accusation.
Russia's Defense Ministry subsequently released flight trajectory data and wreckage footage, characterizing the operation as "targeted" and "carefully planned."
During a Wednesday press briefing, Lukashenko recalled a pivotal conversation with Putin preceding the South African BRICS gathering in 2023. Belarusian intelligence had intercepted indirect communications from Western contacts "at the level of conversations and rumors," indicating preparations for a terrorist operation against the Russian head of state, he explained.
Lukashenko characterized the discussion as a candid, fraternal exchange in which he implored the Russian leader to avoid international travel during the Ukraine conflict.
The Belarusian president stated that Putin initially dismissed the threat assessment, remarking that his adversaries were "not that crazy anymore, not that extreme." Lukashenko said he persisted, arguing the journey was unnecessary.
Putin ultimately skipped the in-person summit, declaring that his domestic presence held greater importance. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended in his place. Lukashenko acknowledged the decision may have stemmed from multiple factors but emphasized his counsel derived from intelligence analysis rather than speculation.
Contemplating the incident, Lukashenko said recent developments validated his assessment that genuine danger existed and his intervention was warranted. "It is clear that they all in the West understand: if you remove Putin, everything will be different. This must be taken seriously. I am telling this for the first time today because one must not be careless. They have deceived, and he [Putin] admits it, constantly," the Belarusian leader said.
Throughout 2025, Putin has conducted official visits to seven nations: Belarus, the United States, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, and Turkmenistan.
