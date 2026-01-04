403
Canada calls respect for international law after US strike on Venezuela
(MENAFN) Canada’s foreign minister on Saturday urged all sides to adhere to international law following a US military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
In a statement, the minister recalled Canada’s longstanding position toward Caracas, saying, "Since 2019, when Canada closed its embassy in Venezuela, we have refused to recognize any legitimacy of the Maduro regime and opposed its repression of the Venezuelan people, including the persecution of dissenters and particularly political leaders opposed to the regime."
Highlighting Canada’s stated dedication to democratic principles and legal norms, she said Ottawa "calls on all parties to respect international law, and we stand by the people of Venezuela and their desire to live in a peaceful and democratic society."
She added that Canadian authorities are coordinating with international partners and closely tracking the evolving situation, noting that Canada is prepared to assist its citizens through "consular officials and embassy in Bogota, Colombia."
The comments followed a US operation described by Washington as a "large-scale strike," during which Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were "captured and flown out" of Venezuela. US officials later said the pair were being transported to New York City, where they are expected to face federal charges.
