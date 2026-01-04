Border Guards Destroy UAZ And Two Shelters On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Axis
"Precise FPV drone strikes produced tangible results: a UAZ, a UAV position, two shelters, two communications antennas, a surveillance camera, and enemy personnel were eliminated. The enemy is suffering losses, and we are getting closer to victory," the SBGS noted.Read also: Ukrainian fighters destroy two Russian tanks with drones on Kursk axis
As Ukrinform previously reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to January 3, 2026, amount to approximately 1,210,630 personnel, including 750 over the past day.
Photo: Joint Press Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment