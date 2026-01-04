Border Guards Destroy UAZ And Two Shelters On Southern Slobozhanshchyna Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service stated this and released a corresponding video.

"Precise FPV drone strikes produced tangible results: a UAZ, a UAV position, two shelters, two communications antennas, a surveillance camera, and enemy personnel were eliminated. The enemy is suffering losses, and we are getting closer to victory," the SBGS noted.

Ukrainian fighters destroy two Russian tanks with drones on Kursk axis

As Ukrinform previously reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to January 3, 2026, amount to approximately 1,210,630 personnel, including 750 over the past day.

Photo: Joint Press Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine