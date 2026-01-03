Nike Tech Fleece Goes Viral After Trump Shares Nicolas Maduro's Image Aboard Iwo Jima Here's Where To Buy And Price

MENAFN - Live Mint) Interest in Nike Tech Fleece spiked ever since pictures of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro wearing the popular outfit took over social media feeds. The now-viral image was posted by US President Donald Trump on Social Truth. It showed 'captured' Maduro was aboard the USS Iwo Jima on his way to New York City.

Nicolas Maduro's arrest outfit goes viral

The picture quickly went viral, sparking curiosity. Many began decoding the picture, looking up details about the outfit seen in the image.

Nicolás Maduro was seen blindfolded, wearing soundproof headphones and handcuffed. He held a plastic water bottle. However, it was his outfit which grabbed many people's attention. He was dressed in a Nike Tech Fleece collection.

Have a look:

According to Google Trends, the search for Nike Tech saw a noticeable surge in the last four hours, starting from 10:02 pm IST to 8:10 am IST.

The sudden jump in searches was also followed by an interest in Maduro. He also remained one of the top searches on Google ever since its night arrest.

About viral Nike Tech Fleece hoodie

Coming to his outfit, Nike Tech Fleece was initially launched in 2013, as part of Nike's Tech Pack collection. Popular for being sleek and lightweight, it has been a go-to for the brand's fans. Although it hadn't been dominating trend charts in recent months, the social media buzz amid the US-Venezuela tension has firmly placed it back in the spotlight.

Where to buy Nicolas Maduro's Nike Tech Fleece hoodie and its price

Nike Tech Fleece tracksuits are currently available on the official website of Nike global and selected retail partners, including Foot Locker.

In India, a similar Nike Tech Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie in the same shade as shown in the picture of Nicolás Maduro will cost around ₹6,995, as per the brand website.

“This product is made from at least 50% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres,” the description reads.

“Channelling the energy of Nike's Windrunner jacket, this hoodie has the iconic chevron design on the chest, updated with super-warm, smooth-on-both-sides Tech fleece construction,” it added.