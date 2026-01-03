

Trump portrayed the Venezuela raid as proof the U.S. can strike deep, fast, and leave cleanly-even against hardened targets.

He cast the operation as part of a“war” on drug trafficking, claiming dramatic reductions at sea and linking Venezuela to U.S. overdose deaths.

He broadened the message to Mexico, saying:“the cartels are running Mexico... She (Sheinbaum) is not running the country,” a remark with major diplomatic and security implications. Trump said Maduro and his wife are now in U.S. custody-moved via the USS Iwo Jima-and are heading to New York to face charges.

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

“Nobody can stop us,” Donald Trump said as he described an overnight U.S. operation in Venezuela that, in his telling, moved faster than any opponent could react.

Speaking by phone to Fox News from Mar-a-Lago, Trump said U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife in what he called a“fortress,” then transferred them toward U.S. custody.

“I was told by real Military people that there's no other country on earth that could do such a maneuver,” Trump said. He watched the raid live from a room at Mar-a-Lago with senior officers, listening to communications with teams on the ground. The plan, he continued, used a“massive number” of aircraft (more than 150), different helicopter types, and fighter jets positioned“for every possible situation.” Trump pointed out the target site was built to resist an assault-steel doors, hardened rooms, and a protected“safety space.” He said U.S. teams breached entry points in seconds and reached Maduro before he could get fully inside the secure area. Nobody Can Stop Us, Says Donald Trump-and It May Be True He acknowledged injuries, including a helicopter he said was hit“pretty hard,” and“a couple of guys” who were struck, but insisted there were no U.S. deaths and that all aircraft returned. The raid was delayed for days waiting for the right weather, and that planners were ready for a second wave if the first push met heavier resistance. Much of Caracas went dark as teams moved, and that troops advanced into zones where machine guns were expected, praising their discipline and leadership. Sheinbaum Is Not Running Mexico, The Cartels Are Trump tied Venezuela to earlier strikes he credited to his leadership, especially an attack he described as“knocking out of the Iranian nuclear threat.” He argued that the same qualities-rehearsal, precision, and speed-are meant to reshape how rivals calculate risk. He also confirmed he offered Maduro“off-ramps,” claiming he spoke to him personally and told him to surrender before choosing what he called a more“surgical” solution. Trump's central justification was narcotics.“We had to do it because it's a war. We're losing 300,000 people a year,” he said, using battlefield language to argue that trafficking deaths demand military-grade responses. He claimed drugs moving“through the oceans” are down 97% and described the Venezuela operation as part of extending that pressure to routes“on land” as well. He insisted the logic applies to Mexico, even while saying the Venezuela raid was not designed as a message to President Claudia Sheinbaum.“We're very friendly with her. She's a good woman, but the cartels are running Mexico.” Trump confirmed he had offered her to“take out the cartels” and that she refused. He added that most drugs come through the southern border, while“plenty” also arrive via Canada. When challenged about legal authority, Trump dismissed opponents as weak and accused prior leadership of leaving the U.S. exposed through inflation, open borders, and a humiliating retreat from Afghanistan. The raid, he argued, should be treated as competence, not controversy. The Morning After: Succession, Oil, And Risk Trump said Washington is deciding what comes next in Venezuela and warned against letting a successor simply“take over where he left off.” He said the U.S. will be“very strongly involved” in Venezuela's oil sector. He said Maduro and his wife were taken to the USS Iwo Jima and would be transported to New York, where he said they were indicted. He described Maduro as“a very vicious person” who killed people to maintain power. Whether this becomes a clean episode or a longer entanglement will depend on what follows inside Venezuela: who governs, who controls the security forces, and how quickly the country stabilizes. Trump's wager is that overwhelming speed ends problems-and that“nobody can stop us” is less a boast than a warning.