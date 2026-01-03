Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, January 3, 2026


2026-01-03 03:10:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Early hardcore/screamo bill with Veganaassoo at a central venue, recurring jazz sessions at Bourbon Street (Moema), intimate MPB/jazz/experimental sets at Casa de Francisca (Consolação), and potential tribute or blues night at Blue Note (Paulista). Also notable: Ongoing cultural exhibitions, spontaneous bar music in Vila Madalena/Pinheiros, and relaxed post-holiday gatherings.

Top Picks Tonight Venue TBA - Veganaassoo:“as migalhas dø tempo que guardei pra viver” (hardcore/screamo)
  • Why picked: Intense early bill featuring hardcore and screamo acts-raw, high-energy performance ideal for expats seeking underground alternative scenes to start the year with adrenaline.
  • Start: 17:00
  • Address: Central São Paulo (check updates)
  • Info: Cultural briefs
  • Tickets: Venue or platforms
Bourbon Street - Jazz Sessions (jazz/blues)
  • Why picked: Reliable weekend jazz programming in a New Orleans-inspired club-smooth improvisations offering sophisticated ambiance for expats easing into post-holiday evenings.
  • Start: 20:30
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação
Casa de Francisca - Intimate Programming (MPB/jazz/experimental)
  • Why picked: Historic venue hosts atmospheric weekend sets-authentic Brazilian music in cozy rooms for expats enjoying nuanced cultural experiences.
  • Start: Evening
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
Blue Note São Paulo - Potential Jazz or Tribute Set (jazz/blues)
  • Why picked: Upscale club offers elevated weekend sessions-premium acoustics for discerning live music enthusiasts in a post-holiday relaxed mode.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note
Also notable
  • Vila Madalena/Pinheiros Bars - Spontaneous Live Music - From ~20:00; Bohemian districts with possible impromptu sets.
  • Cultural Venues - Ongoing Exhibitions - Evening access; Various locations; Info: Local cultural calendars.
Suggested route

16:30 arrive central → 17:00 Veganaassoo hardcore bill → 19:30 rideshare to Consolação for Casa de Francisca → 20:30 to Paulista for Blue Note → end in Moema at Bourbon Street jazz.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Central ↔ Consolação ↔ Paulista ↔ Moema trips average 15–30 min via app on Saturdays; light post-holiday traffic.
  • Carry photo ID; casual attire works. Verify lineups via sites for exact artists.
  • Early hardcore show ideal for pre-dinner; jazz venues seated-early arrival secures better spots.

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Jan 3, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Early-year period may feature emerging events; always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

The Rio Times

