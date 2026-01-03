São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, January 3, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, January 3, 2026
-
Why picked: Intense early bill featuring hardcore and screamo acts-raw, high-energy performance ideal for expats seeking underground alternative scenes to start the year with adrenaline.
Start: 17:00
Address: Central São Paulo (check updates)
Info: Cultural briefs
Tickets: Venue or platforms
-
Why picked: Reliable weekend jazz programming in a New Orleans-inspired club-smooth improvisations offering sophisticated ambiance for expats easing into post-holiday evenings.
Start: 20:30
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação
-
Why picked: Historic venue hosts atmospheric weekend sets-authentic Brazilian music in cozy rooms for expats enjoying nuanced cultural experiences.
Start: Evening
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
-
Why picked: Upscale club offers elevated weekend sessions-premium acoustics for discerning live music enthusiasts in a post-holiday relaxed mode.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note
-
Vila Madalena/Pinheiros Bars - Spontaneous Live Music
- From ~20:00; Bohemian districts with possible impromptu sets.
Cultural Venues - Ongoing Exhibitions
- Evening access; Various locations; Info: Local cultural calendars.
16:30 arrive central → 17:00 Veganaassoo hardcore bill → 19:30 rideshare to Consolação for Casa de Francisca → 20:30 to Paulista for Blue Note → end in Moema at Bourbon Street jazz.Getting around & quick tips
-
Central ↔ Consolação ↔ Paulista ↔ Moema trips average 15–30 min via app on Saturdays; light post-holiday traffic.
Carry photo ID; casual attire works. Verify lineups via sites for exact artists.
Early hardcore show ideal for pre-dinner; jazz venues seated-early arrival secures better spots.
Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Jan 3, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Early-year period may feature emerging events; always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
