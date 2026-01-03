Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lula Says U.S. Crossed An“Unacceptable Line” In Venezuela Operation


2026-01-03 03:10:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points

  • Lula condemned the U.S. strike in Venezuela and Nicolás Maduro's capture, urging a strong UN response.
  • Leaders split: Petro, Sheinbaum, Boric and others denounced the raid; Milei, Noboa and Chile's president-elect Kast welcomed it.
  • Brazil's border and the region's migration burden raise the stakes beyond politics.

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accused Washington of violating Venezuela's sovereignty after U.S. forces bombed targets inside the country and seized President Nicolás Maduro.

Lula said the action crossed“an unacceptable line,” set a“dangerous precedent,” and recalled the region's history of outside interference.

He demanded a“vigorous” response through the United Nations and offered Brazil for dialogue and cooperation.

The Trump administration framed the operation as a security mission. U.S. officials cited self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and described the target as a“narco-terrorism” threat rather than a bid to handpick Venezuela's next government.


Latin America's reactions arrived fast. Colombia's Gustavo Petro condemned the raid, called for an emergency Security Council session, and ordered deployments toward the Venezuelan border; Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum and Chile's Gabriel Boric also rejected the intervention.

Paraguay and Panama urged an orderly transition, Uruguay criticized the strike while reiterating Maduro-era abuses, and Guatemala appealed to the UN Charter.

Argentina's Javier Milei and Ecuador's Daniel Noboa welcomed Maduro's arrest, and Chile's president-elect José Antonio Kast urged dismantling the regime's wider apparatus.

At the UN, Secretary-General António Guterres warned of a dangerous precedent; Venezuela and Colombia sought emergency action, with Russia and China also urging UN involvement.

Operational fallout surfaced quickly: Venezuela briefly closed a key crossing into Brazil before reopening it.

Roraima-entry point for about 70% of Venezuelans arriving in Brazil-reported no immediate surge at the time.

The backdrop is vast: nearly 8 million Venezuelans have left since 2018, and about 85% stayed within Latin America and the Caribbean.

For Brazil and its neighbors, the risk is that a legal shock becomes a border and displacement shock.

The Rio Times

