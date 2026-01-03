US Actions In Venezuela 'Constitute A Dangerous Precedent', Says Guterres

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is“deeply alarmed” over the standoff between the United States and Venezuela in recent months, which culminated on Saturday morning in the reported capture of president Nicolás Maduro by US special forces.

US president Donald Trump made the announcement on social media, and the US attorney general said Maduro and his wife would face“the full wrath of American justice on American soil, in American courts,” based on a 2020 indictment during the first Trump administration in New York.

The US operation began with overnight strikes in and around the capital, Caracas. Venezuela has declared a state of national emergency, with casualty figures and the extent of the damage yet to be confirmed.

The Venezuelan government denounced the act of“extremely serious military aggression” by the US, which followed months of increasing tension, including a major military build-up off the Venezuela coast and a series of deadly strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats.

The US ordered the seizure of sanctioned oil tankers in recent weeks amid threats that it would launch land operations to force Maduro from office.

“The secretary-general is deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today's United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region,” said a statement issued by UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“Independently of the situation in Venezuela, these developments constitute a dangerous precedent. The secretary-general continues to emphasise the importance of full respect – by all – of international law, including the UN Charter,” the statement continued.

“He's deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected.”

Guterres called on all parties involved to engage in“inclusive dialogue” in accordance with human rights and international law.

Venezuela has formally asked the Security Council to meet in emergency session in New York.

President Trump is due to make a national address shortly.

