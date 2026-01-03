Qatar Welcomes Yemeni Government's Efforts To Support Dialogue, Address South Issue

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has welcomed the efforts of the legitimate Yemeni government to support the Yemeni dialogue process and address the Southern issue. In this regard, Qatar commended the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to convene a conference in Riyadh to discuss just and sustainable solutions to the issue, reflecting his commitment to dialogue as the optimal approach to addressing national challenges a statement issued Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this conference, as part of its continued efforts to support initiatives aimed at achieving security and stability in the Republic of Yemen Ministry stressed the importance of the constructive and responsible participation of all Southern components in the upcoming Riyadh conference, in a manner that prioritizes the supreme interests of the Yemeni people. It also underscored the necessity of adhering to the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, which represent the consensual framework and comprehensive reference for reaching an inclusive political solution that fulfills the aspirations of all segments of the Yemeni people, while safeguarding Yemen's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity Ministry of Foreign Affairs cautioned that unilateral declarations or actions taken outside the framework of consultation, consensus, and serious dialogue among Yemeni parties would risk exacerbating instability and chaos, thereby harming the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people and undermining prospects for a sustainable political settlement Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at advancing the political process, ending the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and peaceful means, and contributing to the security and stability of Yemen and the region.MOFA Qatar Yemen
