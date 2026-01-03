QMC Launches Inaugural Issue Of 'IELAM' Magazine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) announced today the Launch of the inaugural issue of its quarterly magazine, 'Ielam', as part of its strategic direction to further develop its media tools and strengthen its editorial presence, thereby contributing to the enrichment of the national media landscape.

Ielam is dedicated to delivering informed, professional media content that keeps pace with the transformations underway in the media sector, while addressing its issues and challenges with objectivity and rigor. The magazine also provides platforms for dialogue among decision-makers, specialists, and media professionals, while enhancing engagement with audiences and readers, in service of the media's mission to serve society and the nation.

In his foreword, HE Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation, Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani said that the magazine is being launched following careful study and sincere collective efforts, to stand as one of QMC's initiatives aimed at enhancing and enriching the media arena, and as a value-added contribution to national media.

In the issue's opening editorial, HE Qatar Media Corporation's CEO, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed that the magazine stems from a conviction that media, at its core, is a civilizational message that goes beyond the mere transmission of news to shaping awareness and enriching public dialogue.

He noted that Ielam aspires to be a mirror reflecting the pulse and aspirations of the Corporation, a record documenting its journey and achievements, and a dialogic platform open to diverse expertise, experiences, and perspectives.

In his article, Editor-in-Chief of Ielam, Mohammed bin Sal'an Al Marri, stated that the launch of the magazine establishes a professional reference to be relied upon and a documentary record to be consulted, contributing to the elevation of institutional media discourse and reinforcing the presence of conscious, responsible professional practice.

The inaugural issue of Ielam features a diverse selection of thematic files, reports, studies, and professional interviews.

These cover the evolution of Qatari media from its foundations to the digital sphere; media-related issues and relevant legislation; and the transformations brought about by digital platforms and artificial intelligence in content creation.

The issue also documents the achievements of the Qatar Media Corporation, its regional and international presence, and its experiences in institutional development and capacity-building, as well as the development of multilingual media platforms.

In addition, it highlights key milestones in the history of Qatar Radio and Qatar Television and their role in shaping the national media discourse, alongside special features, professional interviews, and infographics documenting the historical and organizational trajectories of media in the State of Qatar.

The magazine will be available in print as well as in digital format through the Qatar Media Corporation's website (, in addition to its official social media platforms, as part of its approach to enhancing access to content and expanding audience engagement.

The launch of Ielam comes within the framework of the Corporation's efforts to broaden its editorial platforms and provide a professional knowledge-based forum that documents its achievements, reflects its vision, and contributes to strengthening its institutional identity, while highlighting the professional development of Qatar's media sector and its presence in regional and international fora.