Amman City Airport, A Tourism, National Economy Booster

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 3 (Petra) -- After years of closure, Amman Civil Airport reopened as a vital hub for low-cost carriers, having acquired licensing by the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission under a new name, Amman City Airport (ACA)."The reopening reflects the airport's importance as a key driver of the Kingdom's tourism development efforts, and marks a new start towards broader economic horizons, contributing to the realization of the economic modernization vision through integration and partnership with the Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA)," said Director General of the Jordan Airports Company Ahmad Azzam.The resumption of commercial operations at the airport, which was established in 1950, is in line with the economic modernization vision launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II, he told Petra in an interview, adding that having two airports in the capital Amman is a boost to Jordan's international standing in the air transport field.ACA will complement, not compete with, QAIA as it targets low-cost carriers (LCCs) and short-haul flights by regional and European countries, with a capacity of about 200 passengers, Azzam said.The airport, he said, is ready to receive flights after fulfilling all safety and security standards and licensing requirements that meet the expectations of airlines and passengers and keep pace with aviation's sustainability criteria.Azzam said the Jordan Airports Company contacted 17 low-cost airlines to operate flights to ACA, adding that most of the companies were interested after reviewing facilities and services and security and safety procedures.He said the airport's passenger terminals can currently accommodate two fully loaded flights simultaneously, noting that the airport aims to handle one million passengers in 2026 and 2.5 million passengers after expansions.The airport, he said, is attractive to low-cost airlines and passengers due to operating costs, airfare, central location in Amman, and services, including parking and logistics, as well as modernization and expansion of the departure halls.Azzam expected the first flights to land at the airport in the second half of this month, and operations will pick up after March, once airlines reschedule flights.On the airport's readiness, he pointed to a trial flight by Royal Jordanian Airlines to Sharm El Sheikh Airport and back, as well as the airport receiving several aircraft that were diverted from QAIA due to weather conditions.The Jordan Airports Company signed its first commercial operating agreement for ACA with Jazeera Airways after the airport received regulatory licensing.In remarks to Petra, Jazeera Airways CEO Barathan Pasupathi, who signed the agreement with Azzam, stressed the importance of ACA as a facility close to the Amman city center, adding that the signing took place after the airport met safety requirements.He said the first commercial flight to Amman City Airport will be by Jazeera Airways.