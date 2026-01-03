403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Peacekeepers Face Hostile Israeli Gunfire in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) UN peacekeepers operating in southern Lebanon faced hostile gunfire Friday when Israeli military forces unleashed small arms and machine-gun rounds near their positions in Kafer Shouba, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed.
"Earlier today, peacekeepers on patrol near Kafer Shouba reported fifteen rounds of small arms fire that struck no more than fifty meters away from them," UNIFIL said in a statement.
The statement revealed that "less than twenty minutes later, peacekeepers in a second patrol in the same area reported approximately 100 rounds of machine-gun fire struck approximately fifty meters from them."
Though confirming that "there was no damage or injury in either case," UNIFIL verified the gunfire originated from an Israeli military "position south of the Blue Line in both cases," adding that the mission sent a "stop fire" request through liaison channels.
The peacekeeping force emphasized it had provided advance notification of the patrols, stating: "UNIFIL had informed the IDF about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line."
"Incidents like these are happening on a too-regular basis, and becoming a concerning trend," UNIFIL said, reminding that "attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701."
The mission urged the Israeli army "to cease aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers working for peace and stability along the Blue Line."
Israeli military officials did not respond to the statement.
UN peacekeeping operations in southern Lebanon have repeatedly endured aggressive Israeli actions, including laser targeting and warning shots, incidents UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, previously called "extremely dangerous incidents."
Lebanon has operated under a ceasefire since November 2024, following over a year of assaults that claimed more than 4,000 lives and wounded 17,000 others amid Israel's war on Gaza.
Since the ceasefire took effect, at least 335 people have been killed and 973 others wounded in Israeli attacks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
Under ceasefire terms, Israeli forces were scheduled to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025, but instead executed only a partial pullout and continues maintaining military presence at five border outposts.
"Earlier today, peacekeepers on patrol near Kafer Shouba reported fifteen rounds of small arms fire that struck no more than fifty meters away from them," UNIFIL said in a statement.
The statement revealed that "less than twenty minutes later, peacekeepers in a second patrol in the same area reported approximately 100 rounds of machine-gun fire struck approximately fifty meters from them."
Though confirming that "there was no damage or injury in either case," UNIFIL verified the gunfire originated from an Israeli military "position south of the Blue Line in both cases," adding that the mission sent a "stop fire" request through liaison channels.
The peacekeeping force emphasized it had provided advance notification of the patrols, stating: "UNIFIL had informed the IDF about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line."
"Incidents like these are happening on a too-regular basis, and becoming a concerning trend," UNIFIL said, reminding that "attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701."
The mission urged the Israeli army "to cease aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers working for peace and stability along the Blue Line."
Israeli military officials did not respond to the statement.
UN peacekeeping operations in southern Lebanon have repeatedly endured aggressive Israeli actions, including laser targeting and warning shots, incidents UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, previously called "extremely dangerous incidents."
Lebanon has operated under a ceasefire since November 2024, following over a year of assaults that claimed more than 4,000 lives and wounded 17,000 others amid Israel's war on Gaza.
Since the ceasefire took effect, at least 335 people have been killed and 973 others wounded in Israeli attacks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
Under ceasefire terms, Israeli forces were scheduled to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January 2025, but instead executed only a partial pullout and continues maintaining military presence at five border outposts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment