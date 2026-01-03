Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Shares Magical Proposal Photos With Boyfriend Stebin Ben

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon recently got engaged to singer Stebin Ben. She shared magical proposal photos on social media, proudly flaunting her sparkling diamond ring that caught everyone's attention.

The proposal was nothing short of a movie scene, with Stebin Ben getting down on one knee. Nupur captioned her post,“In a world of yes-no, I found the easiest 'yes' I ever had to say,” confirming the couple's official engagement.

Nupur proudly displayed her stunning engagement ring, featuring a large, sparkling central diamond flanked by two smaller stones. The elegant ring has become a talking point among fans, reflecting both luxury and personal style as the actress shares her milestone with followers.

The romantic proposal took place on a ship, adding to the fairytale vibe. The couple first celebrated the moment privately with Nupur's parents, while Kriti Sanon was also present to share in the joy. Fans were captivated by the intimate yet magical celebration.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are set to tie the knot on January 11, 2026, at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace. Following the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai, promising a glamorous celebration that fans are eagerly anticipating.