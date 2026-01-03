AIR INDIA EXPRESS LAUNCHES SPECIAL DISCOUNTS FOR EXCESS BAGGAGE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The special offer allows guests to pre-book 5 kg/10 kg extra baggage at attractive rates for travel from the Middle East to India.

New Year, new offers, and more reasons to pack for longer holidays. Air India Express, India's first international value carrier, announces a special limited-period offer for guests travelling from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to India, allowing them to pre-book 5 kg or 10 kg additional baggage at attractive discounts. This offer is open for bookings made till 31st January 2026 for travel between 16th January and 10th March 2026, and can be made on the airline's award-winning website, , mobile app and on all major booking channels and is subject to availability.

Guests travelling from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to India can purchase additional check-in baggage for only BHD 0.2, KWD 0.2, OMR 0.2, QAR 2, SAR 2, and AED 2 respectively in lots of 5kg and 10kg. The offer is available across all fares including Xpress Value, Xpress Lite, Xpress Flex, and Xpress Biz. The offer is only valid during booking flow.

The airline already offers a minimum 30 kg baggage allowance on these sectors across fare types except on Xpress Lite, the airline's exclusive zero check-in baggage fare. With the option to purchase an additional 10 kg through this offer, guests can now travel with up to 40 kg check-in baggage, making it easier to carry gifts, essentials, and personal belongings when visiting family and friends.

About Air India Express:

Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 16 international destinations. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India's most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India – warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to 'Xplore More, Xpress More', the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.

With thoughtfully curated touches – from 'Gourmair' hot meals, comfortable seats, and

refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits and seamless digital journeys – Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality, helping guests travel their way and feel at home wherever they go