Royal Air Philippines Suspending Commercial Operations Temporarily

Dhaka: Royal Air Philippines is suspending flight operations temporarily effective January 4.

The budget airline made the announcement on its website.

While the airline did not provide a specific reason for the suspension, the carrier stated it is prioritizing refunds and ensuring customer rights.

Those who have upcoming flights may email [email protected].

"Thank you for your patience and understanding. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you aboard soon," the airline said in a notice.

Royal Air was founded in 2002 as an air charter service. In 2018, the airline launched commercial operations between Manila/Clark and Caticlan, eventually expanding to include international service between Caticlan and Taipei. Past routes have included Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Vietnam.

