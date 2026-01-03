Royal Air Philippines Suspending Commercial Operations Temporarily
Dhaka: Royal Air Philippines is suspending flight operations temporarily effective January 4.
The budget airline made the announcement on its website.
While the airline did not provide a specific reason for the suspension, the carrier stated it is prioritizing refunds and ensuring customer rights.
Those who have upcoming flights may email [email protected].
"Thank you for your patience and understanding. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you aboard soon," the airline said in a notice.
Royal Air was founded in 2002 as an air charter service. In 2018, the airline launched commercial operations between Manila/Clark and Caticlan, eventually expanding to include international service between Caticlan and Taipei. Past routes have included Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Vietnam.
