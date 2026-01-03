Austin, TX - After nearly a decade of guiding hundreds of families into new construction homes, Brian C Folsom is expanding his expertise into the broader real estate market. Having worked with industry-leading builders including DR Horton and Meritage, Folsom brings a wealth of specialized knowledge and an impressive track record to his newly launched general real estate practice in 2025.

Throughout his career, Folsom has demonstrated exceptional performance, with his best month reaching an unprecedented 27 sales-a milestone rarely achieved in the real estate industry. This achievement underscores his dedication to client service and his ability to navigate complex transactions efficiently. Brian C Folsom, a trusted real estate agent in Austin, TX, has helped over 400 clients successfully contract on their new homes, establishing himself as a reliable resource for homebuyers throughout the region.

Born and raised in Austin, Folsom's deep local roots give him unique insight into the city's evolving neighborhoods and market dynamics. Recently, he obtained his mortgage license, further expanding his ability to guide buyers through the financing process. As a new construction Realtor in Austin, TX, Folsom continues to leverage his builder relationships while now offering comprehensive services for existing homes and apartment rentals.

"After years of focusing exclusively on new homes, I'm excited to help clients explore every option available to them," said Brian C Folsom. "Whether someone needs new construction, resale properties, or rental solutions, I'm equipped to guide them through their entire real estate journey."

Looking ahead, Folsom is developing partnerships with credit repair services and lease programs designed to help prospective buyers who aren't quite ready to purchase today but will be within the year. He also serves with FIRE (Faith In Real Estate), a charitable organization hosting its annual convention in March.

For buyers and sellers seeking a knowledgeable Realtor agent in Austin, TX who understands both new construction and traditional real estate, Brian C Folsom offers unmatched expertise. As a dedicated real estate listing agent in Austin, TX, he combines market knowledge with personalized service to deliver exceptional results.