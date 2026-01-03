403
Turkey forces carry out series of counterterrorism operations
(MENAFN) Turkish security forces carried out a series of counterterrorism operations on Friday, resulting in the arrest of 85 individuals suspected of ties to the ISIS (Daesh) terror group in eastern Turkey, authorities reported.
In Sanliurfa, eight people were detained for allegedly sharing social media content praising ISIS, the provincial governor’s office said. The operation was coordinated by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office after detecting propaganda linked to the terror group.
In Agri province, police simultaneously raided multiple locations, arresting 10 suspects. Authorities seized banned publications and digital materials during the searches.
Separately, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the arrest of 67 of 147 suspects detained in a large-scale operation, including 41 individuals linked to ISIS members in Yalova. An additional 32 detainees were transferred to a repatriation center for deportation due to posing security threats.
Investigators identified a ringleader allegedly running illegal recruitment classes and propaganda activities. Dozens of suspects were also connected to the deadly Yalova attack, ISIS propaganda campaigns, or operations in conflict zones. The coordinated raids targeted 114 addresses across Istanbul and two other provinces on December 30, 2025, resulting in 110 detentions.
Authorities stressed that the investigations are ongoing as part of Turkey’s broader efforts to counter ISIS recruitment, propaganda, and organizational activity following the Yalova attack on December 29, which killed three police officers.
