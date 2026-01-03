403
UK Sees Warmest, Sunniest Year in Documented History
(MENAFN) The UK shattered its all-time heat and sunshine records in 2025, eclipsing the previous benchmark established in 2022, provisional data released Friday confirmed.
The Met Office, Britain's national weather service, declared 2025 a "double-record breaker," noting the nation logged both its warmest and sunniest year in documented history, exceeding 2022's former highs.
An average temperature of 10.09 degrees Celsius (50.16 degrees Fahrenheit) positioned 2025 among the three hottest years since measurements commenced in 1884, the Met Office reported.
"This is an increasingly clear demonstration of the impacts of climate change on UK temperatures," the Met Office said in a statement.
The country simultaneously achieved its sunniest year since records began in 1910, accumulating 1648.5 hours of sunshine—61.4 hours beyond the previous peak recorded in 2003, as earlier confirmed.
Mark McCarthy, head of climate attribution at the Met Office, emphasized that such extreme warmth aligns with anticipated outcomes of human-driven climate change.
"We're increasingly seeing UK temperatures break new ground in our changing climate, as demonstrated by a new highest UK mean temperature record just three years after the last record," he said in the statement.
