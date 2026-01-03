8Th Pay Commission Update: New Allowances That Could Lift Take-Home Pay

Although the 8th Pay Commission was supposed to be effective from 2026, it hasn't happened yet. Even if the commission is formed, the report might come in 2027.

2025 is over. Three days of the new year have passed. The 8th Pay Commission is still not in effect. The Modi government announced it in early 2025, but it's not yet implemented.

The 8th Pay Commission was to be effective from Jan 1, 2026. Salary and pension hikes are known. Now, new info reveals other benefits employees might get. Find out more.

A pay commission is formed every 10 years. The 7th was in 2016. The 8th is due in 2026. With the 7th ending on Dec 31, 2025, speculation about the 8th's implementation continues.

The commission was recently formed and given 18 months. If completed on time, recommendations may be out in 2027. Government approval is still needed for implementation and benefits.

It's heard that besides salary, housing, dearness, and travel allowances will increase. The fitment factor might be up to 2.86. However, no confirmed news is available yet.