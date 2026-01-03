Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuelan Vice President: Maduro And First Lady Missing, Proof Of Life Demanded

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has stated that the government does not know the current whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, Azernews reports.

Speaking to local media, Rodríguez emphasized that authorities are demanding“immediate proof that they are alive.”

The statement comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of Venezuela. In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump declared that the United States had carried out a“successful large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader.

The announcement has sparked confusion and concern in Caracas, where officials are pressing for clarity on the fate of the Venezuelan leader and his spouse. International observers are closely monitoring developments, as the situation carries significant geopolitical implications.

