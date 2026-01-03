Venezuelan VP Pushes For Concrete Proof On Maduro's Status
Rodríguez added that authorities have demanded "immediate proof that they are alive."
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been arrested and flown out of the country.
He noted that the U.S. had successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Maduro.
“This operation was done in conjunction with US law enforcement. The details to follow. There will be a news conference today at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the post reads.
