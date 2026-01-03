403
Yemen Hadramaut Governor Declares Launch of "Taking Over the Camps"
(MENAFN) Hadramaut province's governor declared Friday the initiation of a security operation targeting military installations throughout the region, framing the action as a protective measure to neutralize armaments and safeguard the territory from "dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos."
Salem Al-Khanbashi, whose authority falls under Yemen's internationally backed government, announced the campaign titled "Taking Over the Camps" aims to achieve systematic, non-violent transfer of military facilities across Hadramaut, according to a state news agency.
"This operation does not target any political or social component, does not target civilians, and does not affect the lives or interests of citizens in any way," Al-Khanbashi stated.
He dismissed characterizations of the initiative as aggressive posturing or conflict declaration, instead positioning it as precautionary action designed to extract weaponry from volatile situations and block military bases from becoming instruments threatening Hadramaut's stability and residents.
The campaign serves to protect the province from "dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos and the enemies of the state," Al-Khanbashi emphasized.
