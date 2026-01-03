Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 With Halborn Audit Now Complete

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing, has reported progress across its roadmap as Phase 2 development continues. The update follows confirmation that the project's V1 lending and borrowing protocol has completed an independent security audit conducted by Halborn Security. With development and review milestones in place, the team is preparing for the next crypto steps toward protocol deployment.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Its Goals

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new DeFi crypto. Its core objective is to provide a structured lending environment where users can supply assets to earn yield and borrowers can access liquidity using collateral. The protocol is designed to operate under predefined rules that aim to manage risk and maintain liquidity balance.

The platform uses a dual lending model. One part of the system focuses on pooled liquidity, where users deposit assets into shared pools. These pools are available for borrowing under protocol-defined conditions. Another part of the system supports direct borrowing mechanisms that rely on collateral value and market pricing.

Interest rates within the protocol are designed to respond to liquidity conditions. When borrowing demand rises and available capital decreases, rates adjust upward. When liquidity is plentiful, rates remain lower. This model is intended to encourage efficient use of capital without manual intervention.

Security Audit Completion

A key recent milestone is the completion of the independent audit conducted by Halborn Security. According to the project's official update, Halborn has finalized its review of Mutuum Finance's V1 lending and borrowing contracts. The audit examined the finalized codebase and assessed potential vulnerabilities prior to deployment.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the MUTM token has received a 90/100 score on the CertiK Token Scan. This assessment focuses on token structure, configuration, and transparency. While it does not replace a full protocol audit, it provides an additional layer of review.

The project has also launched a $50k bug bounty program. This initiative invites independent security researchers to review the code and report issues, further strengthening the protocol ahead of broader usage.