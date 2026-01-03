Japan And World Food Programme (WFP) Provide Life-Saving Food Assistance For Refugees And Returnees In Burundi

The World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of over US$625,000 (approximately BIF two billion) from the Government of Japan to provide life-saving food assistance for refugees fleeing the recent violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Burundians returning from refugee camps in Tanzania.

In December, Burundi received 85,000 refugees fleeing renewed violence and insecurity in eastern DRC. WFP has rapidly scaled up assistance to provide hot meals and dry foods for 80,000 new arrivals. With the latest influx, WFP is now supporting double the number of refugees with the same resources.

“The generous support from the Government and people of Japan comes at a critical moment for families fleeing violence and insecurity as well as for those returning from exile with almost nothing. This contribution enables WFP, in close collaboration with the Government of Burundi, to deliver food assistance that saves lives and protects dignity during this emergency,” said Jean-Noel Gentile, WFP's Country Director in Burundi.

With up to 93,000 returnees also expected from Tanzanian refugee camps by mid-2026 due to planned closures, pressure on WFP's limited resources has further intensified. Currently, around 1,500 returnees are arriving in Burundi each week, and estimates indicate this could rise to 3,000 per week.

“The Embassy of Japan is honoured to support the urgent food needs of refugees from DRC and returnees from Tanzania. Japan's humanitarian assistance is based on the philosophy of Human Security - highlighting human-centred cooperation, dignity, and solidarity,” said Mr. Kazuya Nakajo, Ambassador of Japan to Burundi.

The Government of Japan has been a major contributor to WFP in Burundi, providing US$16 million to humanitarian operations since 2016. This contribution is part of a US$1 million allocation from the Government of Japan for WFP and UN Women to support refugees from DRC and returnees from Tanzania.

